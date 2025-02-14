Leading Driver In The Blood Dialyzer Market 2025: Rising Kidney Disease Rates Driving Market Growth

The Business Research Company

The blood dialyzer market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.” — The Business Research Company

What does the future hold for the blood dialyzer market?

A surge in the blood dialyzer market size from $5.09 billion in 2024 to $5.39 billion in 2025 signals an annual growth rate of 5.9%. A wealth of market factors are contributing to this exciting increase during the historic period including rise in the aging population, increased healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of dialysis centers, increasing awareness and early diagnosis of kidney-related disorders along with an escalating global prevalence of diabetes.

Expectations for the blood dialyzer market size indicate robust growth in the next few years, with projections of $6.75 billion by 2029 responding to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The forecasted growth is attributed to the increasing use of cellulose membrane in blood dialyzer, the rising incidence of chronic kidney disease, expanding healthcare infrastructure and a growing awareness about renal diseases. Upcoming prediction also hinges upon advancements in technology, high-flux dialyzers, home dialysis solutions, smart technology, and the inclusion of paediatric dialyzers.

Why is the blood dialyzer market set for such a boom?

The blood dialyzer market’s impressive growth trajectory is being fuelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases CDK. Chronic kidney disease is defined by a progressive loss of kidney function over time, frequently resulting from conditions such as diabetes or hypertension and can lead to kidney failure if not appropriately managed.

As healthcare faces the challenge of rising rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in our rapidly-ageing population, blood dialyzers are emerging as crucial tools for managing CKD. They help patients maintain a better quality of life by replicating the filtering functions their compromised kidneys cannot perform. For example, as per December 2023 data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics; chronic kidney disease impacts over 10% of the world's population, or more than 800 million people. The USA alone is home to approximately 35.5 million adults 14% of the adult population battling kidney disease.

Which companies are powering the blood dialyzer global market?

Major game-changers in the blood dialyzer market include Medtronic plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Baxter International Inc. along with DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc., Nipro Corporation, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Their roles are crucial in driving innovation and growth in the sector.

The future is now, and major players in the blood dialyzer market are making it happen, focusing on developing innovative products such as dialyzer reprocessors. These devices ensure safe reuse of dialyzers by meticulously cleaning and disinfecting them. One of the trailblazers in this area is NephroPlus, who launched the fully digitalized Renova dialyzer reprocessor in September 2022. The standout feature is its remote troubleshooting and cloud-based storage capabilities, allowing fast and cost-effective maintenance with increased efficiency and affordability - factors that further stimulate the market's growth.

How is the market segmented?

The blood dialyzer market demarcation is organized by Type Single Pump, Double Pump, Product Type Reusable, Disposable, Dialysis Membrane Material Cellulose Membranes, Synthetic Membranes, and by End-User Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Specialty Clinics.

Subsequent segments include single and double pump dialyzers subdivided into standard, high-flux, and low-flux types.

Where in the world will the next dialyzer breakthroughs happen?

In 2024, North America was identified as the key region in the blood dialyzer market. However, Asia-Pacific gains momentum and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years.

