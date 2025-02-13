Vantage Circle Appoints John Land as Chief Advocacy Officer to Transform the Employee Recognition & Reward Landscape

Vantage Circle Appoints John Land as the Chief Advocacy Officer

Vantage Circle is pleased to announce the appointment of John Land as its Chief Advocacy Officer (CAO).

We are delighted to welcome John to the Vantage Circle family. His vast experience and deep understanding of employee recognition will help us create a culture of recognition and appreciation.”” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Land as its Chief Advocacy Officer (CAO). As the CAO, John will lead the charge in enhancing employee recognition through strategic consultancy and guidance to help companies create and transform successful recognition and reward programs across North America and global markets.As Vantage Circle continues to expand in North America, John’s leadership will bring ‘Flipping the R’s- the recognition first strategy,’ concept to more organizations to further redefine workplace appreciation by emphasizing real-time, culture-driven recognition over transactional incentives. John brings extensive experience in HR transformation, employee recognition, and workforce strategy.Prior to joining Vantage Circle, he was a Partner at Mercer, where he worked globally with clients to drive HR digitization, talent strategy, and operational excellence. His career spans leadership roles in HR management and global project management, including serving as the Chief HR Officer of both publicly traded and privately held companies. He began his career as an officer in the US Navy, further enriching his leadership and strategic capabilities.Throughout his career, John has led large-scale global projects in M&A due diligence, HR transformation, talent strategy, and HR technology implementation. His experience spans industries including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, technology, and higher education—offering valuable insights into the evolving needs of North American. businesses.“Recognition isn’t just a workplace initiative—it’s the foundation of a thriving company culture where employees feel valued, motivated, and inspired to do their best work. I’m excited to collaborate with Vantage Circle to help U.S. companies, and businesses worldwide, take their employee recognition strategies to the next level.” said John Land, Chief Advisory Officer of Vantage Circle.Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle quoted, “We are delighted to welcome John to the Vantage Circle family. His vast experience and deep understanding of employee recognition and HR strategy will be instrumental in strengthening our mission to help organizations create a culture of recognition and appreciation.”“John's coming onboard is a strong validation of our 'recognition before rewards' framework as well as a testament to Vantage Circle's ability to lead this transformation through its strong center of excellence and technology capabilities,” says Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, Vantage Circle.John holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Norwich University, a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy, and a Certificate in HR Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.