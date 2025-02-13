NYF Launches 'Rough Cuts with Thiago Cruz' Podcast, Unfiltered Conversations with Creative Trailblazers by Grey NY's CCO

Rough Cuts with Thiago Cruz

NEW YORK, N, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards is proud to announce the launch of Rough Cuts with Thiago Cruz, a new podcast series that brings raw, unfiltered conversations with some of the most influential creative minds shaping culture today.Hosted by Thiago Cruz, Chief Creative Officer at Grey New York, Rough Cuts explores the bold collaborations, career-defining moments, and creative breakthroughs that drive today’s most compelling work.The premiere episode of Rough Cuts features a high-profile interview with Desiree DeRose, Brand Building Director at Angel Soft. Host Thiago Cruz and Desiree delve into Angel Soft’s Super Bowl LIX debut, engaging in a conversation that's insightful, surprising, and game-changing.Rough Cuts sets the stage for an unmissable lineup of guests. The podcast’s debut season includes candid discussions with Grindr’s Tristan Pineiro, gaming industry leader Lydia Winters, and branding expert Vivian Odior, among others. Listeners can expect deep dives into the unpolished realities of the creative process, revealing the inspiring failures, unexpected inspirations, and behind-the-scenes moments that define success.“Creativity isn’t always neat—it’s messy, unpredictable, and beautifully chaotic,” said Thiago Cruz. “With Rough Cuts, we’re celebrating that process and uncovering the real stories behind the work that shapes our culture.”“Rough Cuts offers an exclusive look into the minds of today's creative visionaries,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “We're thrilled to present this series with Thiago and look forward to sharing the perspectives and insights of those pioneering executives whose work is evolving the industry.”Produced in partnership with New York Festivals Advertising Awards, "Rough Cuts with Thiago Cruz" will feature bi-weekly episodes available on the New York Festivals YouTube channel. Watch the inaugural episode To stay updated and join the conversation, follow New York Festivals on social media and visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ The early deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is February 28, 2025. For more information including rules and regulations, categories, and how to enter, visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

Rough Cut Hosted by Thiago Cruz, Featuring Desiree DeRose

