Commissioner Announces Appointment of Deputy Commissioner and Director of OPOR

January 27, 2025

Professional and Financial Regulation

Department of Professional and Financial Regulation (DPFR) Commissioner Joan Cohen today announced the appointments of Penny Vaillancourt as the Deputy Commissioner for DPFR and David Jackson as Director of the Office of Professional and Occupational Regulation (OPOR.). Ms. Vaillancourt's appointment commenced 1/27/25. Mr. Jacksons appointment will commence 2/3/25.

Penny Vaillancourt has been the Executive Director of the Board of Dental Practice since 2014. In that role, Penny was responsible for the operations of a complex and high-profile licensing program, including the development and implementation of a strategic plan. She will continue to support the Board of Dental Practice until a replacement is hired.

"Penny brings 30+ years of dedicated public service with a specialization in regulatory matters, statewide strategic planning, organizational restructuring, legislative process, and outreach initiatives. Her professional background will be especially invaluable to the Departments strategic planning goals," said Commissioner Cohen.

David Jackson has been the Executive Director of the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers since 2012 and been involved with the Board in a variety of capacities since 2005. David is an attorney who served as an Assistant District Attorney prior to joining the PE Board. As Executive Director, he was responsible for the boards strategic planning and policy development, overseeing staff and budget and licensing of more than 7700 professional engineers.

"David brings tremendous relevant experience to the Director position, having served as Executive Director of a Maine licensing board for over 12 years and having also served as a public member of a licensing board. His board experience and legal background will be a tremendous asset to the boards and commissions within OPOR," said Commissioner Cohen.

Both appointments follow the retirement of Anne Head who served as the Commissioner of DPFR for almost 20 years and the Director of OPOR for almost 30 years. Commissioner Cohen had been the Deputy Commissioner of DPFR prior to her appointment as Commissioner in January 2025.

The Department of Professional and Financial Regulation is a regulatory department that includes 5 agencies: - Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection (https://www.maine.gov/pfr/consumercredit/index.shtml) - Bureau of Financial Institutions (https://www.maine.gov/pfr/financialinstitutions/) - Bureau of Insurance (https://www.maine.gov/pfr/insurance/home) - Office of Securities (https://www.maine.gov/pfr/securities/index.shtml) - Office of Professional and Occupational Regulation (https://www.maine.gov/pfr/professionallicensing/)

and five affiliated boards - Board of Licensure in Medicine (https://www.maine.gov/md/) - Board of Osteopathic Licensure (https://www.maine.gov/osteo/) - Board of Nursing (https://www.maine.gov/boardofnursing/) - State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers (https://www.maine.gov/professionalengineers/) - Board of Optometry (https://www.maine.gov/pfr/professionallicensing/professions/maine-state-board-optometry)

The Office of Professional and Occupational Regulation (OPOR) and its 38 licensing boards and programs are established by the legislature for the sole purpose of protecting the public by licensing qualified individuals in each professional area and by imposing discipline, when warranted, on licensed individuals and entities to prevent harm to the public.

