Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.12.25

Kate Hoit, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Communications at the California Department of Veterans Affairs. Hoit has been the PACT Act Enterprise Program Management Office Communications and Outreach Lead at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs since 2023. She was a Communications Lead in the Veteran Experience Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2021 to 2023. Hoit was the California State Director at the Vet Voice Foundation from 2018 to 2021. She was the Military Marketing Manager at National University from 2017 to 2018. Hoit was the Director of Content and Communications at Got Your 6 from 2014 to 2017. She was a Public Affairs Specialist at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2011 to 2014. Hoit served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2001 to 2009. She is a Pat Tillman Scholar and a member of the Truman National Security Project. She earned her Master of the Arts Degree in Non-Fiction Writing from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism from the University at Albany, State University of New York. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $154,860. Hoit is a Democrat.

Shaun Spillane, of Gold River, has been appointed Chief Deputy Inspector General at the Office of the Inspector General, where he has been Chief Counsel since 2023, and was Attorney IV from 2013 to 2023. Spillane was Labor Relations Counsel II at the California Department of Human Resources from 2009 to 2013. He was a Graduate Student Assistant in the Office of the Inspector General from 2007 to 2009. Spillane earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Michigan. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $201,972. Spillane is registered without party preference.

Michael “Mike” Detoy, of Hermosa Beach, has been appointed to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration. Detoy has been Councilmember and Mayor of the City of Hermosa Beach since 2019. He has been Fire Captain for the City of Riverside since 2011. Detoy is President of the Riverside City Firefighters Association. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California Baptist University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Santa Clara University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Detoy is a Democrat.

Christopher Gonder, of Brawley, has been appointed to the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Gonder has been a Correctional Officer at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2016. He is the Vice President of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, Calipatria Chapter and President of the Chicano Correctional Workers Association, Calipatria Chapter. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Gonder is registered without party preference.

Hellen Hong, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Civil Rights Council, where she has served since 2021. Hong has been Chief Executive Officer at CalBar Connect since 2020. She was the Director at the Office of Access and Inclusion at the State Bar of California from 2019 to 2020. Hong held multiple executive positions at First Place for Youth from 2014 to 2019. She was the Executive Director of the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice from 2007 to 2014. Hong was a Public Interest Attorney from 2004 to 2007. She was Assistant Director of State Government Relations at the University of California from 2002 to 2004. Hong earned her Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hong is a Democrat

Hugh Crooks, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Veterans Board, where he has served since 2017. Crooks was a Human Resources Operations Manager at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk from 2000 to 2005. Crooks was Head of Administrative and Facility Services at the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History from 1991 to 2000. He was Safety Police Chief III for the Protective Services Division at the Los Angeles County Safety Police from 1969 to 1991. Crooks was a Rifleman in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 9th Infantry Division Society, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Advisory Group. Crooks was a National Executive Committeeman and Chief Financial Officer of the American Legion, Department of California. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Crooks is a Democrat.