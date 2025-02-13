Melbourne Startup Introduces AI-Powered Dating App to Challenge Industry Norms

Hookd Logo

Dating redefined: Rewarding, mindful, and simple. We're building a dating app that values your time and fosters meaningful connections, with those looking for the same kind of relationship as you.” — Jesse Hayward

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry dominated by expensive subscriptions and fragmented experiences, Melbourne software engineer Jesse Hayward's personal frustration with dating apps has led to an innovative solution. Hookd , launched in late 2023, is challenging the status quo by combining artificial intelligence with genuine accessibility to address modern dating's most pressing challenges.After being unexpectedly banned from a major dating platform, Hayward channelled his technical expertise into developing a solution that would make meaningful connections accessible to everyone. "Love shouldn't come at $30 a month," says Hayward, founder of Hookd Networks Pty Ltd. "The dating app landscape has become increasingly fragmented and expensive, forcing singles to maintain multiple paid subscriptions as their dating priorities evolve. We're changing that narrative."Hookd distinguishes itself through sophisticated technology designed to solve common dating frustrations. The platform's AI-powered profile assessment system serves as a virtual dating coach, analyzing profiles for authenticity and providing actionable feedback-a feature that emerged from Hayward's observations of why many users struggle to find meaningful connections.To combat ghosting , a prevalent issue in digital dating, Hookd has introduced a pioneering "Time to Reply" feature that allows users to set their own communication expectations. This accountability system requires matches to either respond within the agreed timeframe or provide a reason for ending the connection, promoting more respectful interactions.The platform's "Explicit Dating Modes" ensure users match only with others sharing similar relationship goals, eliminating the need to juggle multiple dating apps as personal priorities change. Unlike competitors who charge premium fees for such features, Hookd keeps these essential functions free, democratizing access to meaningful connections.Additional innovations include built-in message translation for cross-cultural dating, seen markers for transparency in communication, and the ability to reply to specific messages within conversations. These features reflect Hookd's core philosophy of being "Simple, Rewarding, Mindful"-a fresh approach to digital dating that prioritizes user experience over profit."Dating apps should evolve as people do," Hayward explains. "Whether someone is seeking a serious relationship or casual dating, they shouldn't need to download multiple apps or pay for premium features to be honest about their intentions. We're proving that technology can foster genuine human connections without compromising on accessibility or ethics."Hookd is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. For more information about Hookd's innovative approach to online dating or to arrange an interview, please contact media@hookd.app.### About Hookd Networks Pty LtdHookd Networks Pty Ltd is an Australian-owned and operated technology company dedicated to improving the online dating experience through innovation and accessibility. Founded in Melbourne by software engineer Jesse Hayward, the company is committed to creating more authentic and meaningful connections in the digital age while maintaining its core principle that everyone deserves a fair shot at finding love, without barriers.Hookd Networks Pty LtdGround floor470 St Kilda RoadMelbourne VIC 3004Hookd is a digital business specializing in innovative, mindful dating solutions. We leverage cutting-edge technology and AI to foster genuine connections, prioritizing user experience and ethical practices. Our mission: to revolutionize dating by blending authenticity with advanced technology.Jesse HaywardHookd Networks Pty Ltd+61 499 254 254media@hookd.app

