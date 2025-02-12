PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.5 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, February 12 - (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.5 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 9.4 percent more than in February 2024.
These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2024 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
Local Sales Tax Allocations - Feb. 2025
Recipient
Feb. 2025
Allocation
Change from
Feb. 2024
Year-to-Date
Change
Cities
$936.2M
↑8.7%
↑4.7%
Transit Systems
$311.4M
↑6.1%
↑3.6%
Counties
$89.8M
↑13.2%
↑7.8%
Special Purpose Districts
$149.7M
↑19.6%
↑12.4%
Total
$1.5B
↑9.4%
↑5.4%
The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts serves as the chief financial officer — treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator — for the world's eighth-largest economy. The agency also administers statewide initiatives, including the Texas Broadband Development Office, State Energy Conservation Office, Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council, Texas college savings plans and more.
