PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.5 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, February 12 - (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.5 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 9.4 percent more than in February 2024.

These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2024 sales by businesses that report tax annually.