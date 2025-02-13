Strengthening transatlantic partnerships and securing Canada’s AI advantage

CANADA, December 2 - Working together, Canada and its transatlantic partners have created good-paying jobs for our peoples, strengthened our economies, and advanced progress on key priorities, including climate change and international security. With increasing geopolitical instability and economic disruptions, including proposed U.S. tariffs, it is critical to accelerate these partnerships, now and into the future.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded a successful visit to Paris, France, and to Brussels, Belgium, where he strengthened Canada’s ties with transatlantic partners and made progress on shared priorities, including artificial intelligence (AI).

In Paris, the Prime Minister participated in the AI Action Summit, co-chaired by France and India, where he engaged with business and policy leaders on how we unlock opportunities and growth for Canadians. As part of our 2025 G7 Presidency, the Prime Minister underlined Canada’s commitment to responsibly power, adopt, and share AI. This includes helping partners access clean and reliable energy to power AI, finding ways to leverage AI and build more reliable energy grids, supporting small and medium-sized businesses’ use of AI to improve their productivity, and sharing the AI revolution with the world so our prosperity remains inclusive.

At the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau signed a joint Leaders’ Declaration on inclusive and sustainable AI, which reinforces Canada’s approach to AI development and ensures it aligns with human rights, public interest, and environmental protection. The Prime Minister also met with over a dozen CEOs and leading AI business leaders to position Canada as an ideal partner for innovation and investment while helping deepen Canada’s commercial relations with its partners across the U.S. and the European Union (EU).

While in Paris, the Prime Minister also chaired a roundtable on infrastructure and energy requirements for AI and participated in the closing ceremony of a ministerial meeting of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, of which Canada is a founding member.

In Brussels, Prime Minister Trudeau took part in a Canada-EU Leaders’ Meeting with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between Canada and the EU and discussed the progress made in recent years for the benefit of people on both sides of the Atlantic. This includes a strengthened trade relationship under the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which continues to create significant opportunities for businesses and good-paying jobs for workers in Canada and the EU. They also discussed the imposition of U.S. tariffs as well as Canada and the EU’s responses.

At the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building on the Canada-EU relationship and continuing to deliver results on a range of shared priorities. This includes promoting global economic security and stability, strengthening bilateral and global trade and investment – including in response to expected tariffs by the U.S. – defending the rule of law, advancing defence and security co-operation, and supporting Ukraine. They also discussed developments in the Middle East, including in Gaza and Syria, stressing the importance of an inclusive Syrian-led political governance structure.

While in Brussels, the Prime Minister also met with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte. He reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to working with NATO Allies to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unjustifiable war of aggression. He also highlighted Canada’s contributions to NATO’s collective defence efforts across Europe, including through Operation REASSURANCE.

Shared challenges require shared solutions. By working together, we can make the world safer, create good-paying jobs for our peoples, harness the potential of the greatest innovations, and ensure that growth is inclusive. As a leader in AI and a steadfast member of the NATO Alliance, and as part of our G7 Presidency this year, Canada is taking action to create a better, safer, and more prosperous world.

“During my trip to Paris and Brussels, I had one message – if you’re looking for a strong, reliable, and trustworthy partner, Canada is it. We’re advancing progress on AI, strengthening our defence alliances, creating good-paying jobs, and making sure businesses, innovators, and partners choose Canada.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

This was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 11th official visit to France.

Held on February 10 and 11, 2025, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris was the third global summit of its kind. It followed the AI Seoul Summit, which Prime Minister Trudeau attended virtually last year, and the AI Safety Summit that was hosted by the UK in 2023.

Entitled “Inclusive and Sustainable AI for People and the Planet”, the AI Action Summit joint Leaders’ Declaration is focused on the inclusive governance of AI that reflects the public interest, human rights, the environment, and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also highlights the need for inclusive dialogue and co-operation on AI governance and alignment with ongoing governance efforts by the UN Global Digital Compact, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the network of safety institutes.

Launched in 2020, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) supports the development and use of AI based on human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth, while seeking to advance the UN SDGs. As a founding member of the GPAI, Canada is working closely with international partners to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly to the benefit of all citizens.

Canada was the first country in the world to introduce a national AI strategy. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has announced over $4.4 billion to support AI and digital research infrastructure, including $2.4 billion announced in Budget 2024 to scale-up AI compute infrastructure, support AI adoption programs, and launch an AI Safety Institute.

In November 2024, the Government of Canada launched the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute to bolster Canada’s capacity to address AI safety risks, further positioning the country as a leader in the safe and responsible development and adoption of AI technologies.

Last year, Canada and France signed the Canada-France Declaration on Artificial Intelligence, reiterating our countries’ commitment to the responsible, safe use of AI that respects human rights and democratic values.

In 2024, France was Canada’s third-largest merchandise export market in the European Union (EU) and its 10th-largest trading partner globally, with two-way merchandise trade totalling $14.1 billion.

During his visit to France, the Prime Minister also met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

This was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s sixth official visit to Belgium.

With its 27 Member States, the EU is Canada’s second-largest destination for merchandise exports, after the United States of America. In 2024, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and the EU reached a total of $119 billion.

The Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed in 2016 and has been provisionally applied since 2017. Since 2016, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and the EU has grown by 58 per cent.

Canada is a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The Alliance is a cornerstone of Canadian security and defence policy and an important platform for Canada’s contributions to international peace and security.

