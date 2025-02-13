Rahul Bhatt - A Visionary Leader Revolutionizing Immersive Technology and Giving Back to Society

Think Immersive, Think Krazio!

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rahul Bhatt, a visionary leader with over a decade of experience, is leading Krazio Cloud, a successful software company that specializes in immersive technology services. Known for his exceptional leadership and humble approach, Rahul has built a company that not only thrives in the industry but also values people and empowers his in-house team to achieve excellence.For more than 10 years, Krazio Cloud has provided cutting-edge solutions in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and app and web development. Under Rahul's leadership, Krazio Cloud has been recognized as one of the top 10 IT companies in Gujarat working in immersive tech and has won numerous awards for its outstanding contributions to the industry.Krazio Cloud helps brands set up Offshore Development Centers (ODC) in India, providing Full-Time Employees (FTEs) or staff on hourly rates. The company has successfully completed over 200 projects, serving a wide range of clients across Europe, India, Singapore, USA, Canada, UAE, and Russia. With a 45% business repeat rate annually, Krazio Cloud has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to innovate with immersive technologies.Beyond business, Rahul Bhatt is deeply committed to giving back to society. He donates 10% of his annual earnings to help those in need, contributing to the well-being of less fortunate communities. Rahul is also working towards his dream of opening an NGO that will serve free food 24/7 to every person in need, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry. This noble cause keeps him motivated and passionate about the work he does.To get in touch with Rahul Bhatt, please contact:Phone: +91 8160809521Email: rahul.b@kraziocloud.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.