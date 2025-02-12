Funding supports culturally safe emergency responses for Indigenous Peoples

CANADA, February 12 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is funded by the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. The CEPF funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

Communities throughout British Columbia will receive approximately $1 million in provincial funding as follows:

Boothroyd Indian Band – Knowledge keepers’ information and sharing for culturally safe emergency response

Amount: $31,000

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – Cultural competency in emergency-response training

Amount: $31,650

Central Okanagan Regional District – Cultural safety and humility training

Regional partners: Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna

Amount: $237,000

Coquitlam – Cultural safety and humility training

Amount: $40,000

East Kootenay Regional District – Indigenous cultural awareness training

Amount: $25,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – Contextual cultural awareness training

Amount: $40,000

Hope – Cultural safety training

Amount: $39,600

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations – Training for emergency responders to work effectively and safely with the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’

Amount: $40,000

Kamloops – Emergency program cultural safety and humility training

Amount: $40,000

Kitimat – Haisla Nation cultural awareness training

Amount: $10,000

Merritt – Emergency-management program Indigenous engagement

Amount: $40,000

North Coast Regional District – Indigenous cultural safety and humility training

Regional partners: Prince Rupert, Port Edward

Amount: $110,000

North Vancouver – Truth and reconciliation training

Amount: $33,960

Port Moody – Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training

Amount: $40,000

Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – Transforming emergency management through cultural safety

Amount: $40,000

Splatsin First Nation (Spallumcheen) – Resilient Roots: cultural safety in emergencies

Amount: $40,000

Sqwá First Nation (Skwah) – Community capacity building to foster shared understanding of trauma in emergency response

Amount: $40,000

Strathcona Regional District – This Territory You Are On training

Regional partners: Village of Tahsis, Gold River, Klahoose First Nation, Xwémalhkwu (Homalco) First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Ehattesaht

Amount: $157,300

Vernon – Cultural safety educators

Amount: $40,000

West Vancouver – Reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion workshop

Amount: $40,000