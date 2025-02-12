Funding supports culturally safe emergency responses for Indigenous Peoples
CANADA, February 12 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is funded by the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. The CEPF funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.
Communities throughout British Columbia will receive approximately $1 million in provincial funding as follows:
Boothroyd Indian Band – Knowledge keepers’ information and sharing for culturally safe emergency response
Amount: $31,000
Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – Cultural competency in emergency-response training
Amount: $31,650
Central Okanagan Regional District – Cultural safety and humility training
Regional partners: Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna
Amount: $237,000
Coquitlam – Cultural safety and humility training
Amount: $40,000
East Kootenay Regional District – Indigenous cultural awareness training
Amount: $25,000
Fraser Valley Regional District – Contextual cultural awareness training
Amount: $40,000
Hope – Cultural safety training
Amount: $39,600
Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations – Training for emergency responders to work effectively and safely with the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’
Amount: $40,000
Kamloops – Emergency program cultural safety and humility training
Amount: $40,000
Kitimat – Haisla Nation cultural awareness training
Amount: $10,000
Merritt – Emergency-management program Indigenous engagement
Amount: $40,000
North Coast Regional District – Indigenous cultural safety and humility training
Regional partners: Prince Rupert, Port Edward
Amount: $110,000
North Vancouver – Truth and reconciliation training
Amount: $33,960
Port Moody – Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training
Amount: $40,000
Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – Transforming emergency management through cultural safety
Amount: $40,000
Splatsin First Nation (Spallumcheen) – Resilient Roots: cultural safety in emergencies
Amount: $40,000
Sqwá First Nation (Skwah) – Community capacity building to foster shared understanding of trauma in emergency response
Amount: $40,000
Strathcona Regional District – This Territory You Are On training
Regional partners: Village of Tahsis, Gold River, Klahoose First Nation, Xwémalhkwu (Homalco) First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Ehattesaht
Amount: $157,300
Vernon – Cultural safety educators
Amount: $40,000
West Vancouver – Reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion workshop
Amount: $40,000
