Universell Platform Unveils Comprehensive Business Management Solution for Growth & Efficiency

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universell Platform , a leading business management solution, announces its latest innovation designed to simplify and accelerate operations for small and medium-sized businesses. Combining powerful tools such as CRM, inventory management, invoicing, scheduling, e-commerce, detailed analytics and over 100 features in one streamlined interface, Universell Platform helps business owners save valuable time by centralizing all essential tasks in one place.To further support businesses on the go, Universell has launched Universell POS on the Google Play Market. This mobile application is fully synchronized with the Universell Platform, allowing business owners to manage operations seamlessly from anywhere, anytime—without needing multiple systems or software.“Universell Platform was developed to meet the growing needs of small business owners seeking efficiency and flexibility,” said CEO Michael Mozz. “With the launch of Universell POS, we’re excited to offer an all-in-one solution that empowers owners with essential tools and provides the mobility they need to manage their businesses effectively.”With Universell, businesses can reduce time spent on manual processes, from tracking inventory to managing customer relationships and invoicing. The Fast Shop feature even enables business owners to set up an e-commerce store in minutes, fully integrated with CRM and inventory tools, creating a smooth workflow that requires no redundant data entry.Key Features of Universell Platform Include:- CRM: Manage customer relationships for increased loyalty and repeat business.- Inventory Management: Track stock in real-time across locations, reducing errors and stockouts.- Invoicing: Automate billing to save time and improve cash flow.- E-commerce Website: Quickly set up an online store, integrated with inventory and customer management.- Universell POS (New on Google Play): A mobile POS system synchronized with the Universell Platform, enabling full management of operations on the go.For more information and to schedule a demo , visit www.universell.us About Universell PlatformUniversell Platform is an all-in-one solution with over 100 integrated business apps, dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized businesses with comprehensive, time-saving tools that streamline daily operations and drive growth. By consolidating essential business functions into a single platform, Universell enables business owners to manage their operations with ease, efficiency, and flexibility.

