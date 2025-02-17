Avarni launches new feature to track SBTi commitments across supply chains

SBTi Targets by Avarni

Avarni’s SBTi Targets tracks science-based commitments in supply chains, helping businesses assess risk, report Scope 3 emissions, and decarbonize.

Supply chain emissions are a major challenge for decarbonization. Our new feature provides real-time insights on SBTi-aligned suppliers, helping businesses manage risk and drive climate action.” — Misha Cajic, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Avarni

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avarni , a leading carbon accounting platform, has launched SBTi Targets , an innovative new feature that enables companies to track Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitments across their supply chain. This latest enhancement provides businesses with a clearer view of which suppliers have set climate targets, allowing them to assess risk, drive collaboration, and accelerate supply chain decarbonization.With more than 10,000 companies worldwide now committed to SBTi, pressure is mounting for businesses to ensure that their entire value chain is aligned with credible climate action. Yet, many organizations lack visibility into their suppliers’ commitments, making it difficult to track progress and engage effectively. Avarni’s new feature solves this challenge by automatically identifying and reporting on SBTi-aligned suppliers, giving companies the data they need to make informed decisions about their sustainability strategy.To ensure businesses always have access to the most current insights, Avarni’s platform automatically updates every Friday in sync with the SBTi database. These regular updates strengthen Scope 3 emissions reporting by providing the latest supplier commitments, helping companies stay ahead of evolving climate requirements and investor expectations.Misha Cajic, Avarni Co-CEO and Co-Founder says, "Supply chain emissions represent the biggest challenge for most companies on their decarbonization journey. Our new feature provides real-time insights into which suppliers are committed to SBTi, helping businesses manage risk and drive meaningful climate action across their value chain."By integrating automated SBTi coverage tracking into its platform, Avarni empowers companies to take a proactive approach to supply chain emissions. As regulatory and investor scrutiny intensifies, businesses can now ensure they are working with partners that are serious about reducing their carbon footprint.For more information, visit avarni.co/sbti-targets ENDSAbout AvarniTrusted by Fortune 500s and top consultancies, Avarni is a carbon accounting platform that transforms emissions reporting and supplier engagement from a financial burden into a streamlined process, helping companies achieve their net-zero targets. Driven by AI and the power of a global supplier network, Avarni cuts measurement, hotspot identification, and planning from months down to days, helping companies quickly understand and address their emissions exposure to make a real decarbonization impact. The Avarni platform has analysed more than US$300 billion worth of data across 311,000 suppliers spanning hundreds of industries and has now identified more than 487 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.For more information visit: avarni.co

