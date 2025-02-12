Symposium Generates Connections and Strategies for Rural ND Communities

Energy was high as over 100 attendees filled the North Dakota State Museum and Heritage Center auditorium for the inaugural North Dakota Rural Planning Symposium.

“Rural North Dakota is evolving, and planning is key to ensuring communities remain vibrant and sustainable,” says Commerce Commissioner Chris Schilken. “Events like this help our rural community developers connect, share ideas, and move us forward in continuing to build strong, resilient towns throughout the state.”

The rural community planning event, hosted by the Commerce Office of Community Development & Rural Prosperity, drew community developers, policymakers, and industry leaders from all corners of the state, with all eight regions represented.

"Ellendale is adapting to changing economic and demographic conditions through innovative solutions," said Nicole Kempf, City Auditor. "The growth and prosperity opportunities in collaboration with Applied Digital has assisted with housing efforts and are creating positive changes in our community. It was inspiring to hear the actionable solutions shared today, and I'm eager to implement them in Ellendale."

Following a social event the evening prior, the symposium kicked off with a brief presentation by international speaker Becky McCray, Rural Development Expert and Co-Founder of SAVEYOUR.town.

"North Dakota communities possess a remarkable sense of identity," McCray observed. "Their strong community spirit and love for the outdoors are invaluable assets. Many communities are actively leveraging these strengths, while also fostering strong collaborations with neighboring towns."

The event continued with discussions on rural development funding opportunities, mobilizing volunteers and advocates, and a workshop on building idea-friendly communities

For more information on the Commerce Office of Community Development & Rural Prosperity, visit Community Development and Rural Prosperity.