$150M for Climate Resiliency on SUNY & CUNY Campuses

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $150 million in climate resiliency grants to make New York State’s public college campuses greener, more resilient to severe weather and more energy efficient. Supported by funding from the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, the State University of New York (SUNY) is receiving $100 million for clean energy projects, including the installation of a thermal energy network at SUNY Buffalo, and the City University of New York (CUNY) is receiving $50 million for solar, energy storage, and heat pump projects on three campuses as part of a comprehensive plan to reduce CUNY’s carbon footprint.

“New York’s higher education institutions play a significant role in leading by example to help advance a cleaner, greener future,” Governor Hochul said. “The $150 million in new investments from the Environmental Bond Act will allow SUNY and CUNY to take a significant step forward in electrifying campuses and integrating cleaner energy solutions to reduce pollution and help New York’s colleges become more energy efficient.”

SUNY projects funded by the Environmental Bond Act include:

Binghamton University: Binghamton University will install thermal energy networks and building heat pump technology on its campus. The funding will help implement construction of new high-efficiency networked water source heat pump systems in select buildings currently operating on approximately 20-year-old, lower-efficiency chillers. The new systems will effectively lower energy use by 45 percent, operating costs by $300,000, greenhouse gases by 1,100 metric tons (based on current grid emission factors), and other pollutants for the benefit of the campus and the larger community.

University at Buffalo: UB will construct the first of many energy hubs, all of which are needed to phase out fossil fuel-based systems and replace aging, lower efficiency systems with on-site electrical systems that lower greenhouse gas and other pollutants and improve operating efficiencies. This first high-efficiency energy hub will service a network of up to five buildings on UB’s South Campus.

SUNY Oswego: The campus will construct a geoexchange field system for a geothermal network to improve operating efficiencies, lower operating costs, and reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutants for the benefit of the campus and larger community. The project will result in an extensive underground utility infrastructure and central plant and building-level equipment conversions, which are required to continue converting the campus plant to sustainable measures.

Stony Brook University: The Environmental Bond Act investment will provide design and construction for multiple ground and rooftop solar voltaic (PV) arrays to improve community air quality and public health and decarbonize the Long Island electric grid. The resulting on-site renewable power generation will provide operational efficiencies, energy use reduction, greenhouse gas and pollutant reductions, as well as to provide additional capacity for any potential future campus growth.

CUNY projects funded by the Environmental Bond Act include:

City College of New York: Parking lot solar canopies on the south campus will be paired with battery storage, which will support flexible demand management and electric vehicle (EV) chargers will be added to help electrify campus transportation. Rooftop solar will also be deployed. Heat pumps will be installed to electrify heating and cooling for the library and other spaces in the North Academic Center, and also in the science building to heat building domestic hot water and pool water. Heat Pumps are three to four times more efficient than a boiler as they move existing heat, rather than creating heat through combustion.

Brooklyn College: Geothermal energy will be tapped as bore holes are drilled to provide ground source renewable heating and cooling for the adjacent West End Building, which houses student clubs, the film department, a testing center, and computer labs, and is a vital hub of student activity. Rooftop solar and EV charging stations will be installed at James Hall and West Quad, promoting EV adoption while supporting the college’s fleet electrification goals.

Hunter College: This project initiates the hydronic conversion transformation of North Hall energy systems away from inefficient steam and standalone window air conditioning. Energy efficient hot and chilled water from the central plant will replace an antiquated steam system. This step toward electrification will reduce baseload energy use and cut use of fossil fuels, ensuring a better-controlled, state-of-the-art, sustainable learning environment for students.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “With thanks to Governor Hochul, SUNY’s campuses are leading the way in advancing sustainability and addressing climate change. This Bond Act funding for four SUNY projects will help achieve New York State’s ambitious decarbonization goals and build a more sustainable future.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “By helping CUNY reduce the carbon footprint of our campuses, curb our consumption of fossil fuels and harness our capacity to aid sustainable energy production, Governor Hochul is enabling the University to promote prudent environmental stewardship. The Environmental Bond Act investments announced today will help CUNY play a key role in the development of a resilient, responsible, and resourceful New York.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment in the State of the State to advance a greener future through decarbonization is bolstered with this new $150 million Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act investment for innovative clean energy projects at SUNY and CUNY campuses across the state. Through the State’s Environmental Bond Act investments, New York is supporting advanced thermal energy networks, EV charging infrastructure, and other technologies that reduce pollution, lower operating costs, and create far-reaching benefits for schools and their surrounding communities.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “As the state transitions to a clean energy economy, it is critical that the government not just pass laws, but that they also lead by example. That is exactly what Governor Hochul is doing by allocating Bond Act funds to decarbonize SUNY and CUNY campuses, including by building out thermal energy networks and investing in solar and EV charging infrastructure at some of the most polluting buildings the state owns. We applaud the Governor for reducing New York’s carbon footprint while also helping seed one of the most promising clean energy solutions we have for our large buildings and campuses.”

Building Decarbonization Coalition New York Director Lisa Dix said, “We applaud the Governor for this critical step forward in implementing the Decarbonization Leadership Program and the SUNY and CUNY campus decarbonization action plans to advance Thermal Energy Networks across our state. This funding and continued leadership is key to getting fifteen Thermal Energy Networks, shovel-ready projects by 2026. Thermal Energy Networks will advance new economic development, modernize our universities, create union jobs, help avoid costly grid upgrades, slash pollution in our communities and help achieve New York’s climate goals – all while building a thriving clean energy economy.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership, the potential of the Environmental Bond Act is now becoming a reality. These projects will be built union with robust labor standards, including prevailing rate, labor peace, and Buy American. As I said in 2022, when the delegates to the New York State AFL-CIO convention voted overwhelmingly to support the Environmental Bond Act ballot referendum, working together, we will decarbonize while establishing a solid foundation for union careers.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “As New York looks to progress towards its climate goals, we must continue to fund clean energy initiatives that not only modernize our key institutions but also create thousands of good-paying careers for working class people. The investments from the Environmental Bond Act will help our SUNY and CUNY campuses operate in a greener and more environmentally friendly manner, generate more accessible pathways to the middle class for hardworking New Yorkers, and contribute to improving the experiences of everyone who attends and works at these colleges. We applaud Governor Hochul for supporting this investment and look forward to playing a role in pushing these climate adaptions forward.”

New York State continues to advance resiliency initiatives and investments that are helping to protect communities. Today’s announcement complements Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget proposal to invest more than $1 billion to help fund a more sustainable and affordable future. This ambitious proposal is the single-largest climate investment in state history, generating thousands of jobs, slashing energy bills for households, and cutting harmful pollution.

The funding to SUNY and CUNY demonstrates the ways New York State’s continued commitment can be achieved, by deploying renewable energy, advancing clean transportation and building decarbonization, and exploring emerging technologies that can support decarbonization goals and economic development. The Executive Budget also includes $108 million for climate resiliency initiatives that support coastal resiliency and additional funding for Green Resiliency Grants and continues a record $400 million for Environmental Protection Fund programs that include measures to adapt and mitigate climate impacts. Progress also continues in administering the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, which has allocated approximately $1.25 billion, or 25 percent, of Bond Act funds to date.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.