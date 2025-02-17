Preschool Powered by Play in Tacoma Now Accepting New Students

Preshoolers drawing and making art Preschooler shows off creative and expressive painting

Families can now register for play-based preschool located in Tacoma's Proctor District.

Fostering relationships, building community, and developing a love of learning is at the heart of what we do!” — Shannon Rojecki

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families looking for an enriching, play-based early learning experience can now register for the 2025 – 2026 school year at Preschool Powered by Play, located at the Hoyt Early Learning Center in Tacoma’s Proctor District. Preschool registration opened at 10 a.m. on February 17, with limited spots available for toddler and preschool classes.

“Preschool Powered by Play is a community where wonder, curiosity, independent thinking, and exploring are celebrated,” said Shannon Rojecki, Greentrike Director of Early Learning and Museums. “Our beautiful environments support our strong belief that children are capable, creative, inquisitive learners who deserve to have a place to explore and investigate their ideas and wonderings about the world around them. Fostering relationships, building community, and developing a love of learning is at the heart of what we do!”

Preschool Powered by Play is inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach, a philosophy rooted in the belief that children are naturally curious learners. Through exploration, investigation, and collaborative play, children engage in meaningful learning experiences. Teachers act as guides, observing and encouraging inquiry, ensuring that each child’s unique spark, gifts, and talents are celebrated within a compassionate, relationship-centered community.

Preschool Powered by Play is designed to nurture confident, eager learners and prepares children for their school journey and beyond. The preschool offers three-day and five-day morning sessions for children ages 3 – 5, while toddler classes provide a gentle introduction to learning through play for children ages 2 – 3.

Open House Events – Explore the Power of Play

Families are invited to attend an open house at the Hoyt Early Learning Center to explore the classroom environment, meet teachers, and learn more about the program. Open houses will be held on the dates below and is drop-in only with no preregistration required.

• March 13 | 5 – 6 p.m.

• April 17 | 5 – 6 p.m.

• May 22 | 5 – 6 p.m.

Class Offerings & Pricing for the 2025 – 2026 School Year

Preschool Classes (Ages 3-5)

• 5-Day AM (Mon-Fri, 9:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.) – $1,020/month

• 3-Day AM (Mon-Wed, 9:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.) – $625/month

Toddler Classes (Ages 2-3)

• 2-Day AM (Thurs-Fri, 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.) – $460/month

Play+ (Add extra play to you preschool class)

• (Mon-Fri, 11:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.) – $325/month

• Play+ is available for children enrolled in the 3-day or 5-day preschool program.

Due to high demand, spots fill quickly, and a waitlist is maintained for applicants.

Preschool Powered by Play has brought high-quality, engaging, and play-based preschool programming to Tacoma families since 2012. Preschool Powered by Play is part of Greentrike, the nonprofit organization that creates playful experiences for children, youth, and families in Pierce County. Play at a Greentrike program by visiting the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, Children’s Museum at JBLM, Play to Learn Pierce County, Preschool Powered by Play, and the Monarch Diaper Bank.

For more information or to register, visit greentrike.org/preschool.

