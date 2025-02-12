Attorney General Bird Challenges Biden-Harris Transgender Mandate that Jeopardizes School Accommodations for Kids

DES MOINES—In September 2024, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird signed onto a 17-state lawsuit challenging a Biden-Harris transgender mandate that threatens school accommodations for kids.

The Biden-Harris mandate illegally attempted to include “gender dysphoria” under Section 504, a law that protects school accommodations for kids with disabilities such as ADHD or diabetes. When Congress originally passed Section 504, the law excluded “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments, or other sexual behavior disorders.” If left unchecked, the Biden-Harris scheme to push woke, transgender ideologies on kids would have made all of Section 504 unconstitutional and jeopardized school accommodations for kids who need it.

“The Biden-Harris Administration stopped at nothing to force illegal, transgender ideologies in our schools, even at the cost of critical classroom accommodations for kids,” said Attorney General Bird. “Parents, we hear you loud and clear. No parent should have to worry about whether their kid will get the support they need in school. This lawsuit puts the full force of 17 states behind ending the woke, Biden-Harris mandate that sexualizes kids. We are protecting Section 504 accommodations for students who need it.”

The lawsuit is suspended due to the change in Administration. President Trump’s Administration is reviewing the lawsuit. President Trump has already made significant strides to protect kids in schools by signing an executive order to protect girls’ sports.

Iowa joined the Texas-led lawsuit, along with Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the full lawsuit here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov