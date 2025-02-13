National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents Announces Benjamin Clark as 2025 President-Elect

NAEBA Logo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents ( NAEBA ) is pleased to announce the election of Benjamin Clark as its President-Elect for 2025. Mr. Clark, the President and Principal Broker of Homebuyer Representation, Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah, brings nearly three decades of dedicated experience in exclusive buyer representation to this leadership role.Mr. Clark will assume the role of NAEBA President in 2026, marking his second tenure in this position, having previously served as President in 2010. Throughout his involvement with NAEBA, Mr. Clark has actively contributed to the organization's mission by serving on various committees and the Board of Directors. Notably, he served as the Mountain Region Director, representing and supporting NAEBA members in that area.Since founding Homebuyer Representation, Inc. in 2001, Mr. Clark has been unwavering in his commitment to providing homebuyers with unparalleled advocacy and support. His dedication to client empowerment through education has established him as a respected authority in the real estate industry. He has authored over 600 blog posts and has been featured in prominent publications such as the Chicago Tribune, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, CNN Money, Bankrate.com, and the Washington Examiner.In his role as President-Elect, Mr. Clark aims to advocate for fair treatment for buyers, increase public awareness of the advantages of hiring an Exclusive Buyer Agent, and support NAEBA members through education, training, and mentorship.The NAEBA community congratulates Mr. Clark on his election and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the association's mission of promoting true exclusive buyer agency and protecting real estate consumers.About NAEBAThe National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a professional organization dedicated to representing home buyers exclusively. NAEBA members are real estate agents and brokers who exclusively represent home buyers, avoiding conflicts of interest by not accepting property listings or representing sellers. This exclusive focus ensures that clients receive undivided loyalty and fiduciary duty throughout the home-buying process.

