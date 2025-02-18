EDRM Announces Redgrave LLP as Newest Law Firm Trusted Partner

We are honored Redgrave chose to join our Trusted Partner Network, as we have all benefited from the work they’ve so generously shared with the eDiscovery community.” — Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that Redgrave LLP has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network. Redgrave is one of the largest law firms focused exclusively on Information Law, encompassing eDiscovery, Information Governance, AI Governance, Data Privacy, and Cybersecurity.

Privacy, security, and AI-enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust eDiscovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance, and investigation demands.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access, and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks. The ability to have trusted relationships with organizations like Redgrave in the legal environment is mission-critical.

Redgrave’s extensive experience solving complex Information Law problems allows them to provide clients with effective, practical, and defensible solutions.

For five years in a row, Chambers USA has named Redgrave a top-tier law firm in the United States for eDiscovery & Information Governance, along with recognizing more of their practitioners as leading attorneys in the field than any other law firm in the country.

“We are excited to be a part of EDRM and look forward to the opportunities this partnership provides in expanding and enhancing the best practices surrounding eDiscovery processes, technology, and services,” said Robert Keeling, partner and member of Redgrave’s Executive Committee, and the chair of EDRM’s Global Advisory Council. “Redgrave is a leader in the eDiscovery and Information Law space, as is EDRM; and together, we can increase our impact, introduce innovative thought leadership, and further support the eDiscovery and Information Law community in navigating an evolving legal and technology landscape,” added Robert.

“Redgrave and their accomplished team have accelerated light years beyond their boutique beginnings,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “We are honored Redgrave chose to join our Trusted Partner Network, as we have all benefited from the work they’ve so generously shared with the eDiscovery community.”

This partnership allows Redgrave access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges, and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

More information about Redgrave LLP is available at https://www.redgravellp.com/.

About Redgrave LLP

Redgrave LLP is one of the largest legal practices focused exclusively on addressing the legal challenges that arise at the intersection of the law and technology, including eDiscovery, information governance, data privacy, and data security. Chambers & Partners has named Redgrave a top-tier law firm in the United States for eDiscovery & Information Governance since 2020. The Firm provides practical, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to clients across a diverse array of industries. Redgrave LLP also works collaboratively with Am Law 100 law firms in a wide range of roles, and Firm lawyers have appeared in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

The Firm has office locations in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve eDiscovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.net.

