Salvage Antiques Vintage Etc.: Preserving History and Supporting Small Business Transitions Through the ‘Silver Tsunami‘

FLORENCE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of small businesses prepare to close their doors due to retiring owners, Salvage Antiques Vintage Etc. (S.A.V.E.), today announced their new program to preserve history and help small business owners transition with ease. Specializing in antique hardware and architectural salvage, S.A.V.E. is not only a retail destination but also a valuable resource for those looking to liquidate their inventories or sell their businesses.

With the looming “silver tsunami” of baby boomer retirements, the U.S. is seeing an unprecedented opportunity for younger generations to acquire thriving businesses. Codie Sanchez, founder and CEO of Contrarian Thinking, a media, investing, and education company, highlighted this trend in an interview with FOX Business, saying, “We see something like 10 to 11 million small businesses for sale in the U.S. in any three-year moving period.”

S.A.V.E. co-owners Barna Kasa and Erin Sauer have been at the forefront of this movement, acquiring inventories from retiring antique stores and architectural salvage businesses across the country. Barna Kasa, a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful exits and small businesses, brings a wealth of business acumen to the operation. Erin Sauer, with a Master’s Degree in History and a master-level certificate in Museum Studies, combines her academic expertise with over nine years of experience in the industry.

In addition to salvaging materials from old hotels, schools, bowling alleys, residences, and farms, the duo travels nationwide to source unique, high-quality architectural salvage. By doing so, they are not only preserving history and highlighting conservation architecture but also offering a seamless exit strategy for business owners ready to retire.

A Growing Online Presence

In addition to their physical store, S.A.V.E. is investing in its growing online platform. With one of the largest, national online inventories, www.saveinflorence.com allows customers to shop a highly curated selection of antique hardware—all available for shipping across the country.

Helping Small Business Owners Transition

For retiring antique dealers, store owners, or architectural salvage businesses looking to move on, S.A.V.E. offers a hassle-free solution. “We make it easy,” said Barna Kasa. “If you’re ready to retire, liquidate, or transition, contact us. We’re interested in purchasing your inventory, and in some cases, the entire business.”

This approach aligns with the national trend of solving succession planning and the broader opportunity Sanchez described, where retiring owners can pass their businesses on to a new generation instead of simply closing up shop.

A Call to Action

Salvage Antiques Vintage Etc. is not only preserving architectural history but also supporting small business owners during this significant shift in the market. Owners with interest in selling their inventory or business are encouraged to contact S.A.V.E. to start a conversation.

For more information, visit www.saveinflorence.com or stop by their store in Florence.

Sources:

FOX Business: Boomer small business owners retiring a golden opportunity for younger Americans

About Salvage Antiques Vintage Etc.:

Salvage Antiques Vintage Etc. is a family-operated business specializing in antique hardware and architectural salvage. Co-owners Barna Kasa and Erin Sauer are dedicated to preserving history while supporting small business owners. With extensive experience, academic expertise, and a passion for architectural treasures, they continue to grow S.A.V.E. into a leading destination for antique hardware and salvage. S.A.V.E is located at 208 West Main Street, in the heart of historic Florence, Colorado. Together, let’s ensure these treasures and businesses continue to thrive for years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

