Divergence Neuro Launches Free Neurofeedback Meditation Initiative During Canadian Psychology Month

Divergence Neuro Technologies Inc.

The #TakeNineForNeuro Virtual Challenge: Just Nine Minutes A Day

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada-based neurofeedback technology provider Divergence Neuro announces today the launch of the #TakeNineForNeuro challenge, an opportunity to practice a free nine-minute guided neurofeedback meditation throughout Canadian Psychology Month.Available immediately, the #TakeNineForNeuro meditation is designed to reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and boost overall mental well-being."As a proud Canadian company, we wanted to participate meaningfully in Canadian Psychology Month," said Alex Ni, CEO of Divergence Neuro. "We believe that mental health resources should be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they are in their journey. With our #TakeNineForNeuro challenge, we're providing a simple way for individuals to take a daily moment to experience the transformative power of meditation," added Ni.Meditation is a simple yet powerful tool for improving mental health. The #TakeNineForNeuro challenge provides the opportunity to experience the positive effects of meditation in just nine minutes, helping individuals to quickly reset and feel more focused and grounded–from their preferred virtual setting.Divergence Neuro is committed to enhancing mental health care through innovative biofeedback and neurofeedback technology. The #TakeNineForNeuro challenge is part of the company's broader mission to provide effective mental health tools that can be easily integrated into daily life. By dedicating just nine minutes a day, participants can engage in a practice that fosters mindfulness and emotional resilience.For more information on the #TakeNineForNeuro Challenge and to access the free nine-minute neurofeedback meditation, visit:

