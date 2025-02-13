KEY Difference and Lisk Empower Web3 Startups in Dubai

Image description: A full-house Web3 event bringing together founders, investors, and industry leaders for keynotes, discussions, and a high-stakes startup pitch competition. Image description: Max Kordek, Founder of Lisk, delivers a keynote on Web3’s future, highlighting innovation cycles, market trends, and the crucial role of builders in shaping blockchain’s next phase. Image description: A fireside chat featuring (from left to right) Jean Pierre Vanderhart (Why Protocol), Marcello Mari (SingularityDAO) and Gideon Greaves (KEY Difference Labs), explores the convergence of AI and Web3, discussing Agentic AI and its potent Image description: A distinguished panel, including Nadim Alain Souss (Why Ventures), Max Kordek (Lisk), Danosch Zahedi (The Block), Alex Davis (Mavryk Ventures), and Dariia Vasylieva (FD Capital), evaluated startups based on strategy, viability, and impa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEY Difference, in partnership with Lisk, hosted the Web3 Showdown at DMCC Dubai last week —another housefull event bringing together top-tier Web3 startups to pitch and be shortlisted for the Lisk Pioneers Program. This ongoing initiative continues to support promising startups with funding, mentorship, and go-to-market strategies.Max Kordek on Lisk’s VisionThe event opened with a keynote from Max Kordek, Founder of Lisk, who emphasized that Web3’s true potential lies in relentless innovation. He highlighted how crypto moves in cycles—some driven by speculation, others by innovation. As the regulatory viewpoint shifts, he sees this as a decisive moment for builders to push the boundaries of what’s possible in blockchain.AI & Web3: The Crossroads of InnovationFollowing Max’s keynote, the conversation shifted to the intersection of AI and Web3—a topic dominating industry discussions. A fireside chat featuring Marcello Mari (SingularityDAO), Gideon Greaves (KEY Difference Labs), and Jean Pierre Vanderhart (Why Protocol) explored the rise of Agentic AI and its potential to redefine the future of decentralized technologies. The discussion tackled the pressing questions of whether autonomous AI agents would be able to interact with blockchain, and whether Web3 got the potential to support the demands of AI-driven economies.The Pitch Battle: Where Vision Meets ExecutionThe highlight of the evening was the startup showdown. Six ambitious teams took the stage, each proposing bold ideas and a sharp execution plan. Lucia Protocol, Osool, Aerobloc, UCO Network, SuperGlitch Games, and m2fund weren’t just pitching ideas; they were proving why their projects deserved a place in the Lisk Pioneer Program. Each founder brought their A-game, delivering compelling cases for how their solutions could disrupt industries, solve real-world problems, and scale into market-leading ventures.The Judges: A Panel of Industry TitansSitting at the other side of the table was an elite panel of judges – visionaries who don’t just predict the future of blockchain but actively shape it.Max Kordek (Lisk)Nadim Alain Souss (Why Ventures)Danosch Zahedi (The Block)Alex Davis (Mavryk Ventures)Dariia Vasylieva (FD Capital)They weren’t looking for potential alone but for strategy execution, viability, and real impact as well. The atmosphere was electric as the panel judged the lineup, challenging not just their ideas but their ability to build, sustain, and scale. The Winner: Lucia Protocol Takes the SpotlightAfter an intense round of pitching and deliberation, Lucia Protocol emerged as the standout and has now secured a direct spot in the Lisk Pioneer Program. They’ll receive expert mentorship, funding, and the strategic support needed to take their vision to the next level.The Opportunity ContinuesThe Lisk Pioneer Program remains open to new applicants, with only few spots remaining. If you're a Web3 founder with a bold idea and the drive to build, apply now . KEY Difference believes in real connections and real growth for the Web3 space. Whether you’re a founder, investor, or industry leader, our events are where the next big conversations happen.To stay informed about future events, subscribe to our newsletter

