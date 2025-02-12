North Dakota leads region in several Farm to School activities and outcomes

North Dakota leads the mountain plains region in several Farm to School activities and outcomes, according to the recently released United States Department of Agriculture Farm to School Census. The mountain plains region, as defined by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, consists of the states of Colorado, Montana, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The program is administered in North Dakota by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

“North Dakota leads the region with 75% of school food authorities in the state serving local foods in school lunch,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The program is key in helping students understand where their food comes from, gives them the opportunity to meet local producers and allows them to engage in other activities such as taste testing, school gardening and going on farm field trips.”

“Students who are well fed are better able to learn. That’s true of their teachers and principals too. And no one does a better job than North Dakota farmers and ranchers in supplying nutritious food for our school cafeteria plates,” said Kirsten Baesler, the state school superintendent.

North Dakota also leads the region in the percentage of school food authorities serving local foods in salad bars, growing and serving culturally relevant foods, promoting local foods at schools and hosting Farm to School family and community events.

The top five local foods most served in North Dakota were beef, milk, baked goods, apples and potatoes.

Full Farm to School Census information on North Dakota may be found at https://farmtoschoolcensus.fns.usda.gov/census-results/states/nd. An infographic with North Dakota findings may be found at https://fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/resource-files/f2s-censusinfographic-NorthDakota.pdf.

For more information on the Farm to School program in North Dakota, contact Jenna Nieters, North Dakota Department of Agriculture local foods marketing specialist, at jnieters@nd.gov or 701-328-2659; or Amanda Olson, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Farm to School specialist, at amolson@nd.gov or 701-328-0817.