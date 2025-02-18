Exigent Technologies Repeats Top Global MSP Honor

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

Managed IT services provider honored as Pioneer 250 on The Channel Company’s prestigious list of top 500 IT services firms

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology services partner Exigent Technologies has announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Exigent to its 2024 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for the second year in a row. The honor reflects Exigent’s commitment to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and innovative managed IT solutions.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These highly reputable IT support companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates the MSPs driving growth and innovation for their clients. These solution providers empower businesses with the technologies they need to achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

Since 1997, Exigent has combined experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional managed IT services, accommodating the needs of small to midsized organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. Exigent used The Exigent Method to create long-term, strategic partnerships with clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows the MSP to tailor services and solutions to meet each customer's objectives, helping organizations focus on their core functions while using technology as a powerful tool that drives ongoing success. This is the second year in a row that Exigent has earned a spot on the MSP 500 Pioneer 250 list.

“Earning this honor on back-to-back years is a measure of Exigent’s commitment to its clients and their success. Being recognized for empowering our customers with the right technology to fuel their growth and innovation while being mindful of their budget constraints is a true celebration of our mission and vision,” said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder of Exigent Technologies. “We are privileged to be recognized among such outstanding MSPs and extend our heartfelt congratulations to all.”

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align technology with our client's objectives, creating a tailored IT roadmap that helps them stay ahead of the competition. That’s our proven, distinctive Exigent Method. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information, visit exigent.net, or call 1.877.EXIGENT or email learnmore@exigent.net.

