FillaRole Launches AI-Powered Hiring Platform, Joins VentureLAB’s Prestigious Growth Program

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A revolutionary solution for local hiring has arrived with the launch of FillaRole, an AI-driven platform designed to simplify and accelerate the recruitment process for Canadian businesses. Developed by the creators of Immigrate Software , FillaRole builds upon the success of its predecessor to deliver a seamless hiring experience tailored to the domestic job market.At the helm is Keli Propp, a trailblazing female CEO who has already made waves in the recruitment tech industry. With FillaRole, Keli aims to transform how companies approach hiring by combining cutting-edge AI technology with user-friendly features that save time and resources.The innovative platform has already garnered significant recognition, earning a spot in VentureLAB ’s Accelerated Growth Program, which supports high-potential tech companies poised to redefine their industries.“Being accepted into VentureLAB’s program validates our mission to reshape hiring. FillaRole is here to solve real problems for businesses by making the hiring process smarter and faster,” said Keli Propp, CEO of FillaRole.By leveraging advanced AI tools to address common hiring challenges, FillaRole is working to revolutionize hiring using AI.Key features include:Automated Job Posting: With a single click, employers can post job openings to 19 job boards, maximizing visibility and outreach.AI-Powered Applicant Sorting: The platform instantly reviews and ranks candidates based on job requirements, presenting the most qualified local talent first, followed by top international candidates.Streamlined Collaboration: Hiring teams can chat, share notes, and track applicants in one place, ensuring an efficient and coordinated recruitment process.Actionable Hiring Insights: Employers receive data-driven recommendations, including wage benchmarks and recruitment analytics, to make informed decisions.“We built FillaRole because businesses needed a better way to hire. Our platform reduces hours of manual sorting to mere minutes, allowing HR teams to focus on selecting the right candidates,” said Keli Propp.A Game-Changer for Hiring ManagersFillaRole is more than a hiring tool; it’s a comprehensive solution designed to give businesses a competitive edge in today’s job market. By combining convenience, efficiency, and AI precision, FillaRole empowers companies to make faster, smarter hiring decisions.About FillaRoleFillaRole is an AI-powered hiring platform developed to simplify recruitment for Canadian businesses. By automating job postings and applicant sorting, FillaRole enables employers to save time, improve efficiency, and focus on hiring the right talent. To learn more, visit www.fillarole.ca

