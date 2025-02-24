Exigent Technologies Launches Innovative Managed Detection and Response Security Offering

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

IT services provider layers SOC capabilities over comprehensive cybersecurity solution that protects all three major threat surfaces

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology services partner Exigent Technologies has unveiled a sophisticated addition to its managed cybersecurity portfolio, bringing the power of Security Operations Centers (SOC) to endpoint protection. The new product is part of its commitment to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and innovative managed IT solutions.

With the introduction of Fortify Complete, Exigent is bolstering protection across all three threat surfaces – cloud, endpoints, and the network – regardless of an organization’s business model. This comprehensive approach greatly reduces the risk of disruption, data loss, and liability for small to mid-sized organizations. The upgraded Fortify solution wraps live Security Operations Center (SOC) protection around comprehensive detection and response functionality, addresses regulatory compliance needs, and provides access to enhanced protection for networks.

Go Beyond Endpoint Protection with Fully Managed Detection and Response

By leveraging agents, detailed logs, and a fully staffed 24/7 SOC, Fortify Complete delivers enhanced protection. Customers will enjoy guided onboarding that ensures a bespoke solution for their unique environments, instead of the cookie-cutter solution so often found in the marketplace. Once deployed, Fortify Complete provides synchronized communication between customer environments and the exceptional service team at Exigent, streamlining actions to protect your organization while also supplying recommendations and observations for future exploration.

Fortify Complete offers:

• Enhanced levels of device-level antivirus, endpoint detection and response, and 24/7 SOC

• Advanced monitoring across cloud, device, and network threat surfaces protects Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace as well as other popular cloud applications such as DropBox, Salesforce, and more

• Enhanced network detection including full packet inspection

• Suspicious email analysis service

• Content filtering capabilities

• Capability to stop ransomware, malware, memory exploits, and more before they can impact your network with isolation capabilities

• Enhanced logging offers a proactive view of potential threats inside your network, raising awareness

• Vulnerability scanning identifies gaps across three threat surfaces, speeding remediation and offering advanced protection

• Dark Web Monitoring alerts help protect your organizational data and employee information

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align technology with our client's objectives, creating a tailored IT roadmap that helps them stay ahead of the competition. That’s our proven, distinctive Exigent Method. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information, visit exigent.net, call 1.877.EXIGENT, or email learnmore@exigent.net.

Learn about The Exigent Method

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.