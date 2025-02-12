Governor Josh Stein Proclaims February as Career and Technical Education Month

NORTH CAROLINA, February 12 - Today, Governor Josh Stein and Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt joined students and administrators at Wake Technical Community College to issue a proclamation designating February as Career and Technical Education month.

Governor Stein also toured the auto tech labs at Wake Tech and spoke to school administrators, apprenticeship students, and business leaders to discuss issues facing North Carolina’s workforce.

“We intend to make North Carolina the #1 state for apprenticeships in the nation. Investing in career and technical education is key to creating an economy in North Carolina that works for everyone,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Alongside our community colleges and corporate partners, we can shape the workforce of the future right here in North Carolina.”

“Our community colleges are a wonderful source of opportunity and a great way to train our workforce for the future,” said Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt. “I’m looking forward to working with Governor Stein on career and technical education and making sure we invest in training and apprenticeship programs across our state.”

“We were incredibly excited to welcome Governor Stein to our campus,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls. “Wake Tech is home to nearly 50,000 career technical students, 150 corporate apprenticeship partners, and some of the best workforce education facilities in the country.”