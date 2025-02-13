AppSecAI Transforms Application Security Through AI-Powered Automation

Company delivers proven AI-first approach to triaging and fixing software vulnerabilities

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppSecAI is transforming how enterprises secure their software applications.Led by industry veterans Bruce Fram and Michael Cartsonis, who previously partnered at Network General and launched Contrast Security, AppSecAI is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity: the overwhelming burden of manual code security assessment."Application security has historically frustrated practitioners, teams, and organizations," said Bruce Fram, CEO of AppSecAI. "As threats evolve—particularly with the emergence of AI-powered attacks and vulnerable AI code—the traditional manual approach to application security simply cannot scale. We're here to change that paradigm through intelligent automation, so that AppSec teams can win in an even more challenging environment.”New Approach Combines AI with Extensive AppSec ExpertiseAppSecAI's platform represents a breakthrough in how organizations approach application security, combining existing security tools with advanced AI technologies and extensive human expertise. This novel approach results in products that enable security teams to assess and secure applications at portfolio scale, while dramatically reducing the costly manual effort typically required.The company's launch comes at a critical time for the industry. According to Mordor Intelligence, the application security market is expected to grow from $13.6B in 2025 to $30.4B in 2030. However, despite this growth, organizations face even more urgent challenges: the explosive growth of vulnerable AI-generated software, and the rising threat of attacks targeting large vulnerability backlogs. Organizations desperately need solutions that can help them build more secure products, not generate more work."We're not just offering another security technology that makes teams work harder," said Michael Cartsonis, VP of Product at AppSecAI. "We're providing solutions that literally work for these teams, turning application security from a high-cost business constraint into a competitive advantage by bringing secure applications to market faster at lower cost."Outstanding Leadership Team Brings Extensive ExpertiseAppSecAI's leadership team brings together deep expertise in both security and enterprise software.Alongside Fram and Cartsonis, the company's founding team includes Kevin Fealey, whose 15 years of security program experience includes hands-on and management roles at Aspect Security and EY, as well as serving as CISO at Bullish. Lori Harmon brings top-tier executive sales leadership experience from Contrast, Blackberry, NetApp, and CloudFlare.The company's initial offering focuses on taking the security assessment and triage process at a far more effective level, and expanding into automated remediation. AppSecAI is already working with select customers across technology, banking, insurance, and healthcare sectors. AppSecAI Expert Triage Automation (ETA™) is available today with a free Analyst Edition. Registration for the AppSecAI Expert Fix Automation’s (EFA™) starts today.For more information about AppSecAI and its innovative approach to application security automation, visit www.appsecai.io About AppSecAIAppSecAI is transforming application security through AI-powered expert automation, enabling organizations to secure applications at portfolio scale. By combining existing security tools with advanced AI technologies and human expertise, AppSecAI helps enterprises secure applications at scale, reduce costs, and accelerate software delivery. Led by security pioneers from Contrast Security, Network General, and Cloudflare, AppSecAI is redefining the future of security automation.

