Just in Time for Valentine’s Day: A New Kind of Truffle Made with 100% Real Fruit Lands at Costco

Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles: Coconut Date & Fig Flavors That's it.

For Heart Health Month, That’s it. brings real fruit truffles to Costco, offering a healthier way to enjoy chocolate while getting more fruit servings.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Valentine’s Day around the corner and February recognized as National Heart Health Month, That’s it. is offering a better-for-you chocolate solution with the launch of its Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles at select Costco locations. Made with real fruit and 60% cacao vegan dark chocolate, these truffles provide a simple, transparent and heart-conscious treat for consumers looking to enjoy chocolate without compromising on ingredients.That’s it. Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles are now available in two varieties: the fan-favorite Dark Chocolate Fig and the newly introduced Dark Chocolate Coconut Date, which has already started to generate buzz on social media within its first week on shelves.Launching at a time when nutrition and ingredient transparency are top of mind, these truffles reflect shifting consumer priorities. According to the That’s it. 2025 Snacking Trends Report , both consumers and nutrition professionals are focused on increasing fruit and vegetable intake, reducing added sugar consumption, and cutting back on ultra-processed foods. With just 4-5 organic ingredients, 100% real fruit, and 60% cacao, That’s it. Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles align with all three of these priorities, offering a dessert option that meets today’s evolving standards.“Our goal has always been to create snacks that deliver on both taste and nutrition,” said Katie Eshuys, President of That’s it. “Following the success of our Mini Fruit Bars at Costco, we are thrilled to bring shoppers a premium chocolate option that is simple, satisfying, and made with real fruit.”That’s it. Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles are now available at select Costco locations. Shoppers in the San Diego region can find the new Dark Chocolate Coconut Date, while those in the Midwest can enjoy Dark Chocolate Fig. Additional locations will be added soon. For those outside these regions, That’s it. Truffles are also available online at Thrive Market, Amazon, and the That’s it. website.About That’s it.Since 2012, That’s it. has revolutionized the natural foods category in the United States with a portfolio of simple, nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. Every product in the That’s it. lineup contains six real ingredients or less, free from natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors.Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That’s it. nationwide at major retailers like Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, as well as Starbucks, onboard United Airlines, and online at Thrive Market, Amazon and the That’s it. website.

