Praeses, LLC Assessed 'Awardable' for Department of Defense work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Praeses , LLC, a leading provider of AI-enabled data fusion and visualization software, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.Praeses’ cost-efficient, time-saving solutions serve clients who need rapid and accurate insights from complex data in mission-critical situations. Praeses’ solutions are used by private industry and state, local and federal government, including Department of Defense (DoD) services and agencies. In particular, Praeses has proven its success over many years with customized DoD implementations of its flexible and scalable software solutions built on an open architecture with no vendor lock-in.“Praeses is proud to be recognized as a leader in AI-enabled data ingest, fusion and visualization by the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace” said J.D. Hunsicker, Vice President of Government Programs at Praeses. “Our solutions enable agencies across the Federal Government, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community to bring together data from disparate sources and create meaningful insights needed to make critical decisions that support their agencies’ missions, enable and protect our warfighters, empower our government workforce, and best serve our country’s national security.”Praeses’ video, “The Rook Platform – a powerful AI-enabling data fusion engine”, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents a suite of highly adaptable capabilities for data ingestion, management, access, dissemination, fusion, and visualization, paired with user-friendly tools that utilize this fused data for AI-powered decision support. Utilizing open architecture to prevent vendor lock-in, and assessed at TRL 7, Rook ensures flexibility and seamless integration into existing systems. Built specifically for the DoD, Rook securely unifies bulk, heterogeneous data from many systems that were never designed to interoperate, and it does so across multiple networks with no shared standards and requiring no modification to existing systems. Rook offers end users tailorable visual interfaces, allowing commanders, operators, and analysts to access what they need, without distraction. Praeses was selected among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, whose solutions have demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.###About Praeses: Founded in 1987, Praeses is a software development company serving federal, state, and local governments in addition to commercial customers in private industry. Praeses’ success is driven by its innovative and creative solutions – as well as its responsiveness and flexibility. Praeses focuses on large-scale data functions including extraction, fusion, analytics, visualization, management, and processing technologies in both secure cloud and on-premises environments. These capabilities have been further leveraged within the DoD to support cross-domain data management, raw data parsing and conversion, Command & Control (C2) systems, decision support capability, Big Data analysis, and AI-driven analytics.For more information or media requests, contact J.D. Hunsicker, james.hunsicker@praeses.comAbout the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.