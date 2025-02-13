PAEnergyRatings.com Estimates Recent Polar Vortex Impact on Pennsylvania Energy Bills

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter Storms Harlow and Iliana will swoop across the northeastern U.S. this week. Behind these icy twins, arctic air will drop temperatures from 15-30 degrees below normal that may last more than just a few days. While these cold temperatures could push as far south as the Gulf Coast, they may increase the average Pennsylvania electricity bill This double whammy is the latest in a parade of Polar Vortex waves this winter that has pushed many Pennsylvania electric consumers' heating bills higher than normal. But unlike previous winter storms, the coming cold behind these storms may hang around longer. That's because the Polar Vortex is expected to split off into a pair of daughter vortices. One of them may hover over North America for about a week or more. This would bring sustained cold air flowing across PA and other northern eastern states. Colder than normal temperatures could linger into early March.For these reasons, these storm systems could add more than 12% onto February heating bills. Plus, with climbing Pennsylvania electricity rates already top of mind, consumers are worried about getting high natural gas and electric heating bills.Energy Bill Impacts: How Much Will Winter Storms Harlow and Iliana Cost?For every degree Fahrenheit colder it gets outside, your heating system will add around 3% to your heating system. The arctic cold following behind winter storms Harlow and Iliana are expected to pull temperatures down 25 to 30 degrees below average for about half the country. So, this extra chilly air will force your home’s furnace to run much longer than usual.Based on these factors, PAEnergyRatings.com estimates that the average PA electric bill for February could increase by $12.00 to $15.00.Winter isn’t over yet. So, to help consumers anticipate their winter heat costs, analysts at PAEnergyRatings.com gathered up heating cost data for each state and plugged it into an interactive map. Users can see the average monthly heating cost in their state as well as the monthly heating cost for the four main heating systems; natural gas, electricity, propane, and fuel oil.Different states have different rules, resources, and face different challenges that affect their energy prices. PAEnergyRatings.com helps customers find the best electricity rates, so it's making this important information available to help them understand and budget their winter heating costs. It can be viewed at: PAEnergyRatings.com.Who Pays The Most?Alaska, Rhode Island, and Oklahoma had the three highest home heating costs, running from $190 to $235 per month.Who Pays The Least?Hawaii, Florida, and Arizona were the cheapest, with costs ranging from just $8.46 to $30.00. While Hawaii has the most expensive electric rates in the country, 85% of all homes have no heating. Those that do use it sparingly.Learn More:Heating system costs also vary depending on regions.• Fuel oil heats over 40% of homes in four New England states. In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, natural gas heats half of all homes.• While propane is not a primary heating fuel in any state, its portability makes it ideal for homes in rural or remote locations. However, costs vary widely from state to state.• Electricity is the primary heating system fuel in 13 southern states as well as Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.• Natural gas is the primary heating fuel for 30 (mostly northern) states. Because the state produces natural gas, Pennsylvania gas rates tend to be low. However, pricing also varies from state to state due to supply, pipeline access, and demand.Lastly, the analysts stress how important it is for consumers to keep their heating systems running efficiently. To that end, they provide useful tips for homeowners to get the most out of their heating systems in order to save the most money on their winter heat costs.PAEnergyRatings.com is operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

