Celebrity-Owned Hollywood Retreat in Studio City Hits the Market, Listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc.

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare and exclusive opportunity has emerged in the sought-after Fryman Canyon enclave—an ultra-private, magazine-featured estate home to Emmy-winning actress Charlotte Ross (NYPD Blue, Glee, Days of Our Lives, Arrow). Listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc., this stunning 1948 Cape Cod compound is tucked behind secure gates at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, offering a serene escape while remaining just moments from Carpenter Charter School, major studios, and Studio City’s vibrant shopping and dining scene.

“In a market where supply and demand are hard to come by, a cul-de-sac property in Fryman Estates holds more value than ever—especially when it’s a celebrity private compound with a guest house. Welcome to The Charlotte Ross Estate at 11818 Laurel Hills.” – Jimmy Heckenberg

Set on a 13,325 sq. ft. lot, the property includes a beautifully upgraded guest house with a private entrance, making it ideal for guests, rental income, or in-law accommodations. French doors throughout the home open to a park-like backyard, where mature orange, lemon, and grapefruit trees frame a lush lawn. A newly resurfaced pebble tech pool and built-in spa, custom-built redwood decks with integrated lighting, and a Control4 surround sound system transform the outdoor space into a tranquil retreat reminiscent of the Hollywood Bowl.

Inside, the home seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury. Original stained-glass windows preserve its character, while contemporary updates elevate every space. The chef’s kitchen boasts Viking commercial appliances, a Bosch dishwasher, a Viking wine cooler, and a large island with granite countertops. The formal dining room flows into an open-concept living room, where a wood-burning fireplace with a custom French stone hearth sets the stage for cozy gatherings.

The primary suite is a private haven, featuring another wood-burning fireplace, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bathroom with skylights, a clawfoot tub, a glass walk-in shower, and rare French stone flooring. Thoughtful upgrades extend throughout the home, including new air ducts and insulation, two Nest thermostats, and a Tesla supercharger in the two-car garage. Additional highlights include a playroom with a loft, a guest room with a private balcony, and a dedicated office with skylights and a private entrance.

Designed for both security and peace of mind, the property sits within a firewise-approved zone, offering potential insurance savings, and rests in Flood Zone X, minimizing flood risk.

Spanning approximately 4,148 sq. ft. of living space (buyer to verify), this one-of-a-kind estate is available for private showings only.

About Charlotte Ross

Charlotte Ross is an esteemed actress and singer with a career spanning over three decades, earning two Emmy Awards and a Gold record while starring in over 14 primetime series, numerous TV movies, and feature films. She has worked alongside actors such as Ray Liotta, Nicolas Cage, Brian Dennehy, Bobby Cannavale, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eva Mendes, and Renée Zellweger. Best known for her long-running roles on NYPD Blue, Days of Our Lives, GLEE, and ARROW, Ross is also a passionate animal advocate, a celebrity spokesperson for Barry’s Bootcamp, and an avid adventurer, with a TV show in development chronicling her global mountain-climbing journeys. She is also attached to an upcoming Marvel project set for release soon.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.