Morari Secures FDA Clearance for MOR™, the First App-Enabled Wearable Patch for Sexual Health and Climax Control

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morari, Inc ., a leading innovator in sexual health and wellness, announced that its flagship product, MOR, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Designed to enhance sexual performance and delay ejaculation, MOR is an innovative, drug-free wearable patch for men that will be available without a prescription.MOR represents a significant advancement in sexual health and climax control, offering a safe solution to improve intimacy without relying on medications or chemicals. MOR is indicated to improve or enhance sexual performance which may include the desire to delay ejaculation in as many as 70% of men. The MOR system includes single-use patches, a reusable pulse generator, and a mobile app that allows users to personalize their experience by customizing stimulation settings to suit their individual preferences.With FDA clearance secured, Morari will begin a pilot launch before expanding to select regional metropolitan areas as part of its phased rollout. Customers interested in being among the first to experience MOR can sign up for early access today at www.morarimedical.com "FDA clearance marks a pivotal milestone not just for Morari but for millions of men and their partners who seek an alternative solution to delay ejaculation and improve their sexual health," said Jeff Bennett, CEO of Morari. "Most people don’t have the opportunity—or choose not to pursue—the chance to create a true first-of-its-kind innovation, but we have done exactly that with MOR, and I am forever grateful for this. The MOR product is a testament to our commitment to restore confidence and foster healthier, more satisfying relationships. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking product to market."Engineered with user-friendly design and advanced neurostimulation technology, the MOR Patch is applied and worn directly on the skin during intercourse, delivering customizable stimulation via the reusable pulse generator, which is easily controlled through the MOR mobile app. This seamless integration of technology ensures a personalized experience aimed at enhancing sexual performance.For more information about the MOR Patch and Morari’s mission to restore confidence in sexual health, visit www.wefunder.com/morariinc or www.morarimedical.com About Morari, Inc.Morari, Inc. is a sexual health and wellness company dedicated to restoring confidence in sexual health. Founded by industry veteran Jeff Bennett, Morari leverages over 75 years of combined experience to develop innovative, non-invasive solutions that address male sexual dysfunction. With the MOR Patch, Morari aims to redefine the market and foster open, positive conversations about sexual wellness.Media Contact:

