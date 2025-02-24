Healthrageous Launches Next-Gen Platform to Transform Health Engagement and Drive Cost Savings

Platform Accelerates Growth Across Medicare Advantage and Medicaid

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthrageous, a leading health technology company, has launched the next-generation Healthrageous Platform, expanding its capabilities to deliver greater value for Health Plans and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) providers. The enhanced platform powers smarter benefits with tailored experiences that increase member engagement, build trust, and reduce healthcare costs.Before Healthrageous, launching complex benefit programs took months or even years. Now, with our automated platform, it takes just weeks. The Healthrageous Platform seamlessly integrates and automates eligibility verification, authorization, clinical workflows, e-commerce, and billing across complex systems, making benefit administration significantly more efficient.For example, a recent Medicaid program in New York was launched in just eight weeks—a major acceleration in deployment time. This program is helping 2+ million people in the NY Medicaid 1115 Waiver program access affordable, healthy food options, driving better health outcomes at scale.“Healthrageous provides the infrastructure and expertise to make food and nutrition programs scalable, efficient, and impactful,” said Rick Lee, CEO of Healthrageous. “By automating critical processes, we enable Health Plans, Social Care Providers, and Community-Based Organizations to focus on their mission—improving member benefits, food security, and overall health outcomes. Our platform makes benefits smart, customizable, and effective—driving both engagement and cost savings at scale.”Key Features of the Healthrageous PlatformThe platform is built for operational excellence and seamless health engagement, offering:✔ Seamless integration with Medicare, Medicaid, and Health Plan programs.✔ Multi-channel eligibility data ingestion and verification.✔ Omni-channel member engagement to boost participation and retention✔ Automated workflows for authorizations, and clinical, nutritional and social assessments.✔ Personalized case manager notifications, dashboards, reporting and analytics.✔ Enterprise-grade security and complianceDelivering Measurable Impact at ScaleThese capabilities translate into measurable results—higher member engagement, improved satisfaction, lower medical costs , and stronger retention rates . In just four years, the company has become a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, and meal service providers to streamline and scale programs across 30 states and 50 Health Plans.About Healthrageous Inc.Healthrageous is a technology platform revolutionizing health engagement. Trusted by health plans and SDOH providers nationwide, we work with Medicare and Medicaid populations to address critical Health-Related Social Needs (HRSNs). Our shared-risk model ensures measurable impact—driving higher member participation, retention, health equity, and cost savings.

