MICHEAUX ZERO Launches A Non-Alcoholic Premium Scotch Whiskey With A Mission To Revolutionize The Industry

MICHEAUX ZERO Launches A Non-Alcoholic Premium Scotch Whiskey

Micheaux Zero Non-Alcoholic Premium Scotch Whiskey was inspired by my ancestors "1800s" Kentucky whiskey recipe, but made for today...and of course minus the alcohol.” — M. Woodson

FOREST HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micheaux Zero announces the launch of a non-alcoholic Premium Scotch Whiskey , created for those who abstain from drinking alcohol. It was also developed with the intent to create a zero proof premium adult beverage that would compare to some of the best standard scotch whiskey brands on the market.Micheaux Zero was founded in 2024 out of a love for scotch whiskey and inspired by an old 1800s ancestral whiskey recipe. The Story however began in 2020."During covid, I had a lot of time to think about all that I wanted to do, then while doing historical research for a book, I came across my great, great, great Grandfather's exploits making and selling Whiskey in Kentucky during the 1800s," says M. Woodson, CEO and Founder. "I was personally an aficionado of Scotch Whiskey. The plan was to create a premium alcohol based beverage of the highest quality, aroma and taste. It wasn't until 2022, when I was diagnosed with diabetes and told I should no longer drink alcohol. That, along with a close friend of mine getting a DUI and being restricted from drinking, caused me to reevaluate. Wanting to create a scotch whiskey with an uncompromising dedication to taste, appearance, aroma and consumer experience never changed, I just wanted to do it without alcohol for those who abstained - for whatever reason...including simply being the designated driver. The process began in Kentucky in homage to my ancestor, however, I decided that since some of the best Whiskeys came from Scotland, that I would team up with a master distiller from there to help me develop what I had in my head. There is just something special about the grain and water there. It took a couple of years of trial and error before a mash recipe/formulation was created."The initial worldwide rollout is scheduled for Summer 2025, however initial bottles will be available through Indiegogo at a special "early bird" and Indiegogo discount beginning December 2024. When asked why Indiegogo, M. Woodson said, "Micheaux Zero is a privately owned company. Using Indiegogo was a great way to jumpstart the launch as well as put bottles of Micheaux Zero into as many hands as possible prior to our launch, as a way to get reviews, create buzz and also to give some whiskey lovers a chance to be a part of our beginnings. I knew that many weren't satisfied with much of the zero alcohol products on the market and Micheaux Zero is a far cry from those other alternatives. Our guiding principle is that "premium" is our business and that we will never compromise on taste or quality - and through Indiegogo several will get a chance to experience that for themselves before all others do."For more information visit: https://www.MicheauxZero.com Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/MicheauxZero/x/38066988#/ Email: contact@micheauxzero.com

