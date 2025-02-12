Wyoming Business Council Welcomes Three New Team Members

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to announce the addition of three new team members within our organization. Each individual is dedicated to better understanding the challenges facing businesses and communities across the state and developing systems to find solutions. Learn more about the entire WBC team and how we’re working to build a more resilient Wyoming at wyomingbusiness.org/about/approach.

Connor Christensen, Economic Policy & Research Advisor

Connor Christensen recently joined the WBC as one of two new Economic Policy & Research Advisors, bringing his passion for policy analysis and rural development.

Originally from a small farm in central Minnesota, Connor developed a deep appreciation for rural communities and their unique challenges. After serving five years in the U.S. Navy in Spain, he pursued his education at Saint Louis University’s Madrid campus, earning a degree in History. He later completed a Master of Public Policy and a Master of Arts in Social Sciences at the University of Chicago.

Before joining our team, Connor worked as a research consultant for Corioli Institute, conducting fieldwork worldwide with formerly armed actors reintegrating into society. Most recently, he was with MKM Consultants in Chicago, where he helped develop workforce pathways for the justice-involved community.

Connor was drawn to the WBC by its dynamic approach to economic development and its ability to make a meaningful impact on the state.

“Wyoming has always felt like a special place to me,” Connor shared. “The Business Council is uniquely nimble, and this role allows me to apply my skills while growing both personally and professionally.”

Though new to the role, Connor is eager to connect with communities across the state and gain a deeper understanding of Wyoming’s economic landscape.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the people and industries in every corner of Wyoming,” he said. “There’s so much to learn, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Outside of work, Connor enjoys Wyoming’s great outdoors. An avid skier, boulderer, and hunter, he is eager to take full advantage of the state’s rugged beauty. At home, he enjoys unwinding with a good book and taking a break from screen time.

We are excited to welcome Connor to the team and look forward to the contributions he will make in his new role!

Reach out to Connor at [email protected].

Vinicius Bueno, Economic Policy & Research Advisor

We are also excited to welcome Vinicius Bueno to the team as our second Economic Policy & Research Advisor. With a strong background in public policy, economic development, and government leadership, Vinicius brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to support Wyoming’s growth and diversification efforts.

Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, Vinicius grew up in the country’s largest city, surrounded by diverse opportunities, cultures, and experiences. He pursued dual undergraduate degrees in Public Administration at Fundação Getulio Vargas and Economics at the Universidade de São Paulo before earning his Master’s in Public Administration in International Development (MPA/ID) at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS).

Before joining the WBC, Vinicius worked at the HKS as a Teaching Assistant for the Public Leadership Credential program and as a Research Assistant focusing on education policy. He also served as an independent consultant for various nongovernmental organizations in Brazil, developing training programs for government leaders and education policymakers. His career has been dedicated to public policy, with a focus on economic development and building state capability.

Vinicius was drawn to Wyoming not only for its natural beauty and welcoming communities but also for the opportunity to apply his expertise to meaningful projects that promote economic resilience and job creation.

“I was excited by the chance to work on initiatives in partnership with Harvard’s Growth Lab and Building State Capability,” he shared. “It’s a fascinating opportunity to put what I learned into practice and contribute to Wyoming’s development.”

In his role, he looks forward to supporting the state’s economic diversification efforts and helping create opportunities for Wyoming residents to reach their full potential. Additionally, he is eager to learn more about fostering an organizational culture that brings out the best in people.

Outside of work, Vinicius enjoys playing soccer, traveling, reading, and spending time with friends. He has lived in multiple countries, including Mongolia and different regions of Brazil and the United States. While in Wyoming, he plans to explore as much of the state as possible, immersing himself in its history, culture, and breathtaking landscapes.

We are thrilled to have Vinicius on board and can’t wait to see the impact he will make at the WBC!

Reach out to Vinicius at [email protected].

Chris Micheal, Process Innovator

Chris Michael recently joined the Business Council as a Process Innovator, bringing his entrepreneurial mindset and problem-solving expertise to the team. With experience in both bootstrap and venture-funded startups, Chris has learned how to navigate constraints and drive innovation to create real impact for businesses and customers. He thrives in dynamic environments where small teams work together toward a shared purpose—something he sees reflected in Wyoming’s communities.

Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Chris first came to Wyoming to attend the University of Wyoming, drawn by the opportunity to meet new people and explore the state’s incredible outdoor spaces. He earned degrees in Political Science, Environment & Natural Resources, and Philosophy before launching his career in startups.

Chris was excited to join the WBC because of its commitment to strengthening Wyoming’s economy and creating opportunities for future generations.

“I love living in Wyoming and raising my family here, but I also know there are real challenges that limit opportunities for young people to stay,” he shared. “I appreciate the WBC’s focus on identifying these challenges and equipping local communities with the tools they need to overcome them.”

In his role, Chris looks forward to diving into WBC’s internal processes and finding ways to improve team efficiency, ensuring that the organization continues to push Wyoming’s economic growth forward.

Outside of work, Chris enjoys Wyoming’s outdoor recreation, from hunting and mountain biking to spending time with his family. Whether it’s cooking meals together, reading books with his three-year-old daughter, or exploring neighborhood parks, he values the strong sense of community Wyoming offers.

“I love the small-town feel here,” Chris said. “From farmers’ markets and coffee shops to neighbors helping each other out, Wyoming is a special place.”

We’re excited to welcome Chris to the team and look forward to the impact he will make in his new role!

Reach out to Chris at [email protected].