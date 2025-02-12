Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics Hosts ‘Spring Into Beauty’ Event on Thursday, March 13th

Join Us At Our Spring Beauty and Wellness Event!

We’re excited to host 'Spring Into Beauty'—a night of wellness, rejuvenation, and exclusive aesthetic treatments. Join us for fun, self-care, and confidence-boosting experiences!” — Dr. Keisha Loftin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics is excited to invite the community to its Spring Into Beauty event on 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟏𝟑𝐭𝐡, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟔:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌 𝐭𝐨 𝟖:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌. This exclusive evening of beauty, wellness, and self-care offers attendees the opportunity to experience cutting-edge aesthetic treatments while enjoying a night of celebration.Whether you’re planning a date night, girls’ night out, or simply indulging in self-care, this event is designed to help you look and feel your best. Guests will enjoy delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, raffle prizes, and special event-only pricing on our most sought-after treatments.Explore the Latest in Aesthetic TreatmentsAttendees will have the opportunity to learn about our state-of-the-art services, including:✅ Laser Hair Removal (including options for men)✅ Pigmentation Removal✅ Skin Tightening✅ Wrinkle Reduction✅ Specialized Treatments for MenExclusive Event Perks🎟 Raffle Prizes – Win exciting giveaways throughout the night!💎 Special Event Packages & Discounts – Take advantage of limited-time deals on aesthetic treatments.🛍 Swag Bags – Enjoy a curated gift to enhance your self-care routine. Join us at Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics, located at 8257 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78229, and ‘Spring Into Beauty’ with confidence and radiance. Bring a friend and celebrate feeling fabulous inside and out!Spaces are limited, so RSVP today to secure your spot!For more information or to reserve your spot, register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-into-beauty-exclusive-event-for-beauty-wellness-lovers-tickets-1236545223049?aff=oddtdtcreator About Lumina Wellness & AestheticsLumina Wellness & Aesthetics, founded by Dr. Keisha Loftin in 2018, is a premier medical spa located in San Antonio, Texas. Specializing in personalized health, wellness, and aesthetic services, Lumina combines medical expertise with high-quality products and advanced technology to deliver patient-centered care. Dr. Loftin, a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, brings over two decades of experience to the practice, offering treatments such as BioTEhormone therapy, Clitoxin, O-Shot, P-Shot, Vampire Facial, and ThermiVa. Lumina also features state-of-the-art laser treatments with the GentleMax Pro Plus, addressing a wide range of concerns, including laser hair removal, skin tightening, and the treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions. Committed to excellence, innovation, and effective communication, Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics strives to help patients look, feel, and live better as they transition through life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.