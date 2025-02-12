JAKOTA Capital Partners with Dr. Adrian Cheng, Commits to Invest $100M to Build and Operate Global Duanju Industry

JAKOTA Capital launches a new investment strategy focused on the global Duanju (短剧) market, bringing Asian cultural exports to Western markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAKOTA Capital AG, a Swiss-based investment firm specializing in strategic advisory work and principal investments in Japan – Korea – Taiwan (JAKOTA), has launched a new investment strategy focused on the global Duanju (短剧) market to be managed through the New York based corporate vehicle scheduled to commence operations in March 2025 (“Duanju Corp”).

Duanju originated in China and refers to a genre of entertainment that delivers movies in short bursts to mobile phones. Typically, these are short romantic dramas of 100-120 minute duration structured as 80-100 scripted and professionally produced episodes of under 2 minutes each. The genre is experiencing rapid growth in Asia and beyond due to the changing content consumption habits of younger audiences. The growth is accelerated by seamless delivery of Duanju content through mobile-first apps and the efficient monetization of both subscriptions and the attendant advertising.

For the strategic leadership of JAKOTA’s Duanju Corp, JAKOTA Capital has partnered with Dr. Adrian Cheng, Hong Kong based entrepreneur with a long and successful track record in investing in cultural industries around the world. JAKOTA Capital is investing in the global rise of the Duanju genre and the ability of key Asian players to challenge the global dominance of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. The recent disruption of leading Western incumbents by ByteDance (TikTok) and DeepSeek demonstrates similar potential in the film-streaming sphere.

“Asian innovations in technology and media are taking the world by storm – I am delighted to partner with JAKOTA Capital to combine our deep media expertise and strong presence in the JAKOTA region and Hong Kong to anticipate these trends early and so provide international investors with the most efficient ways to participate in the burgeoning technology and new content genres and products originating from Asia,” commented Dr. Adrian Cheng.

JAKOTA Capital AG has US$100 million in capital commitments to finance the Duanju Corp and related projects that might include investments in listed and pre-IPO companies operating or otherwise servicing the global Duanju business.

To further support Duanju Corp investments, JAKOTA Capital AG has strategically partnered with Digital Domain Capital Partners (a fully owned subsidiary of Hong Kong listed Digital Domain Holdings, 0547.HK) for a variety of services to be provided to JAKOTA’s portfolio duanju companies in the areas of AI-driven virtual humans, visual effects and Hollywood representation.

JAKOTA Capital AG has also made and is now announcing the first two investments in the Duanju strategy to be subsequently transferred to Duanju Corp. JAKOTA Capital AG has taken undisclosed minority stakes in the USA-listed duanju company Mega Matrix (MPU: ASQ, the owner of FlexTV Duanju platform) and Seoul-listed gaming and Korean language duanju business Neorigin (094860.KQ, the owner of TopReels Duanju platform). JAKOTA Capital has no inside trading or lock up restrictions related to these stocks and for now does not intend to participate in governance of Mega Matrix or Neorigin, though it might accumulate its position in each of the companies further.

In addition to the strategic leadership provided by Dr. Adrian Cheng, JAKOTA Capital Duanju investment strategy is managed by Mr. Greg Kostura from New York and Mr. Jimmy Zhu from Singapore, with Los Angeles based Mr. Clive Ng serving as Chairman of Duanju Corp.

About JAKOTA Capital

JAKOTA Capital AG is an investment services and advisory firm, headquartered in Zurich and focused on investing and advising small and mid-cap listed companies in the JAKOTA region (Japan, Korea, Taiwan), plus Hong Kong. For more information about JAKOTA Capital AG and its Duanju investment strategy, please refer to jakotacapital.com or contact us at info@jakotacapital.com.

