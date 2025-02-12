Department of Education Changes Could Mean Greater Barriers for Children with Disabilities

A rise in developmental disability diagnoses in children creates greater need for improved special education standards in schools nationwide.

People with IDD need and benefit from specialized education, and when that is not available, it can create a potentially negative impact on their lives and their overall health.” — Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order making good on his campaign promise to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, parents nationwide are growing increasingly concerned about how these changes will affect students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more American children than ever are being diagnosed with developmental disabilities. According to the CDC’s most recent report , close to 9% of children are now diagnosed with a developmental disability. These diagnoses are far more common among boys, as more than 1 in 10 boys ages 3-17 are currently diagnosed with an intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, or other developmental delays.U.S. education programs are currently protected by a federal law known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act ( IDEA ). Originally known as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act and signed into law on November 29, 1975, IDEA states that all students have the right to a free, appropriate public education and schools must provide special education services to all students with qualifying disabilities.IDEA governs how states and public agencies provide early intervention, special education, and related services to more than 8 million disabled students nationwide. Currently, the Education Department Office of Special Education monitors states for compliance with IDEA and issues reports detailing deficiencies and noncompliance.Federal oversight is vital to the success of special education programs nationwide, especially as reports of special education teacher shortages continue to rise. According to the U.S. Department of Education, In the 2023-2024 school year, 80 percent of states reported experiencing these shortages.“Like shortages in special education teachers, there are shortages of direct support professionals (DSPs) and healthcare providers trained to meet the needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD),” says Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility. These supports are instrumental in helping people with disabilities live healthier, more independent lives that they enjoy.”IntellectAbility provides tools and training to agencies, governmental entities, and supporters of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to foster early recognition and mitigation of health risks.“Education tailored to meet individual needs benefits people of all abilities. Some need more help with math, some with English, and some with science. People with IDD need and benefit from specialized education, and when that is not available, it can create a potentially negative impact on their lives and their overall health.”President Trump’s latest plan includes buyouts for Education Department employees to begin reducing the agency’s size. By eliminating the Department of Education, Trump hopes to place the management of public education in the hands of the states.IntellectAbility provides tools and training to agencies, governmental entities, and supporters of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to foster early recognition and mitigation of health risks, thereby improving health and wellness. One such tool is the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), of which they are the sole developer, producer, and distributor. The web-based HRST is the most widely used and validated health risk screening instrument for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. IntellectAbility also provides numerous health-related and person-centered service training for supporters of people with IDD. With an unrelenting focus, IntellectAbility works to fulfill its mission of improving health and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other at-risk populations. For more information, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com

