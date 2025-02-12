Ignition names former SiteMinder senior HR leader as SVP of People & Culture as it scales globally

Ignition names Bec Donnelly SVP of People & Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , the leading revenue operations platform for services-based businesses, has appointed Bec Donnelly as the company’s Senior Vice President, People & Culture (P&C), as it continues to bolster its executive leadership team.Donnelly, who joins from SiteMinder, a public company worth more than $1 billion, will help Ignition continue to scale the organization globally, and drive productivity through building high performing teams.“Growing a company isn’t just about attracting and retaining great talent. It’s about managing growth so that we maintain excellence and stay true to our desired culture, mission, and vision. That’s what Bec Donnelly brings us,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “As a seasoned global P&C leader, Bec’s extensive experience in scaling people and culture all the way to $1b+ companies is exactly what we need to get ready for our next phase of accelerated growth.”As former VP of People at SiteMinder, Donnelly was a trusted advisor in HR leadership overseeing operations, talent acquisition and organizational development during periods of high growth. In 2021, Donnelly held the role of acting Chief People Officer and led the global team’s readiness journey to one of the most successful IPOs of the year.Donnelly brings a deep understanding of scaling and building organizations for success to Ignition. With extensive experience across the full HR spectrum, including at Commonwealth Bank and ASIC, she has demonstrated expertise in people-driven business strategies and creating high performance teams. She has been instrumental in global growth across geographies, leading the opening of new international offices from her home base in Sydney.“Ignition is all about transformational change as it prepares for its next wave of growth, which is what excites me about the opportunity,” said Bec Donnelly, SVP of People & Culture at Ignition. “We’re poised for strong growth, but product and strategy can’t evolve without people. Building exceptional teams and also creating the space for people to excel and develop is my passion. Ignition is already a great company, with a fantastic product, and an incredible team. Getting to build on that type of solid foundation is an HR dream.”About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue operations platform for services-based businesses to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,000 businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.For more information, visit ignitionapp.com

