PoE Consortium Elects New 2025 Board of Directors

The PoE Consortium has announced its newly elected Board of Directors and Leadership Team for 2025 to drive PoE adoption and standardization across industries.

This newly elected leadership team represents a diverse group of industry experts who will help guide the Consortium’s mission in 2025.” — David Robinson, PoE Consortium President

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PoE Consortium , the leading industry organization dedicated to advancing Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, has announced its newly elected Board of Directors and Leadership Team for 2025. The elections took place during the Consortium’s annual meeting, where industry leaders convened to shape the future of PoE innovation, education, and advocacy.The newly appointed leadership team will serve a 12-month term, working to drive PoE adoption, standardization, and best practices across industries, including smart buildings, healthcare, telecommunications, and more.2025 PoE Consortium Leadership Team:• David Robinson, President - Mecho• AK Khalis, Vice-President – MHT Technologies• Secretary, Jim Simpson – Electrical Training Alliance• Treasurer, Harry Aller – Innovative Light2025 PoE Consortium Board of Directors:• Amir Sekhavat, Suuperior Essex• AK Khalis, MHT Technologies• Bob Cicero, Cisco• Cory Souders, Molex• David Robinson, Mecho• Harry Aller, Innovative Light• Jim Simpson, Electrical Training Alliance• Luis Suau, Sinclair Digital• Tyler Andrews, PoE Texas"As PoE technology continues to evolve and expand, the Consortium remains committed to fostering collaboration, driving education, and promoting industry-wide best practices," said David Robinson, President of the PoE Consortium. “This newly elected leadership team represents a diverse group of industry experts who will help guide the Consortium’s mission in 2025.”The PoE Consortium provides valuable resources, industry insights, and networking opportunities for professionals interested in the future of PoE-powered solutions. Learn more about the PoE Consortium at www.poeconsortium.com About the PoE ConsortiumThe PoE Consortium is a joint venture by today’s leading Power over Ethernet and low voltage companies to bring awareness and share education about the sustainable and energy-efficient benefits of this safe, alternative technology.

