UNITAR and QSS AI and Robotics Forge Partnership to Advance AI and Robotics for Sustainable Development

12 February 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Saudi Arabian technology company Quality Support Solutions (QSS) AI and Robotics have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics initiatives that support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally. The signing of the agreement, during the LEAP conference in Riyadh on 11 February 2025, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging cutting-edge technology to foster inclusive growth, capacity-building and digital transformation.

Through this partnership, UNITAR and QSS AI and Robotics will jointly develop training programmes, capacity-building workshops and research initiatives that focus on AI and robotics applications in education, health care, environmental sustainability and economic development. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to bridge the digital divide, particularly in underserved communities, aligning with UNITAR’s mission to enhance global knowledge and skills for a more sustainable future.

This partnership aligns with the SDGs, particularly in promoting quality education (SDG 4), decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9), and reducing inequalities (SDG 10).

Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of the UNITAR Division for Prosperity, said:

“Our collaboration with QSS AI and Robotics reflects UNITAR’s commitment to fostering prosperity through education and technological innovation. This partnership underscores our shared goal of leveraging technology and innovation to create sustainable economic prosperity for all, ensuring that technological advancements contribute to the well-being of communities worldwide.” - Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto

Dr. Elie Metri, CEO of QSS AI and Robotics, commented:

“We are honoured to partner with UNITAR in this transformative initiative. At QSS AI and Robotics, we believe that AI and robotics have the power to drive sustainable progress and bridge gaps in education, health care and economic development. This collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise in emerging technologies to create real-world impact, ensuring that innovation benefits all communities, especially those that need it most. Together, we are shaping a future where technology serves as a force for good, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity." - Dr. Elie Metri

The signing of the memorandum of understanding underscores both organizations’ dedication to promoting responsible AI development and ensuring that technological advancements contribute to the well-being of all communities worldwide.