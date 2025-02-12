Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,879 in the last 365 days.

Scalise Statement on Release of Budget Resolution

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) issued the following statement on the release of the reconciliation budget resolution:

“Today, the House Budget Committee, under the leadership of Chairman Jodey Arrington, released a budget resolution to pave the way for passage of major priorities of President Trump’s agenda. I applaud Chairman Arrington’s hard work and diligence to put together a budget resolution that will unify our conference and provide the foundation necessary to begin delivering on the mandate the American people gave us and President Trump to secure the border, produce more American energy, extend the Trump tax cuts for families and small businesses, and bring common sense to Washington rules and regulations. 
 
“Now is the time for House Republicans to come together and start the budget reconciliation process, first in the Budget Committee and then on the House Floor, to unite behind President Trump, and make good on our promises to the American people. Let’s pass this resolution and start delivering for those hard-working families who have been struggling for too long!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Scalise Statement on Release of Budget Resolution

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more