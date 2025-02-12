Scalise Statement on Release of Budget Resolution

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) issued the following statement on the release of the reconciliation budget resolution:

“Today, the House Budget Committee, under the leadership of Chairman Jodey Arrington, released a budget resolution to pave the way for passage of major priorities of President Trump’s agenda. I applaud Chairman Arrington’s hard work and diligence to put together a budget resolution that will unify our conference and provide the foundation necessary to begin delivering on the mandate the American people gave us and President Trump to secure the border, produce more American energy, extend the Trump tax cuts for families and small businesses, and bring common sense to Washington rules and regulations.



“Now is the time for House Republicans to come together and start the budget reconciliation process, first in the Budget Committee and then on the House Floor, to unite behind President Trump, and make good on our promises to the American people. Let’s pass this resolution and start delivering for those hard-working families who have been struggling for too long!”