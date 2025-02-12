Atmos Energy Recognized on Forbes “America’s Best Employers” List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Dallas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with Atmos Energy’s vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services is also to be recognized for being a great employer, and for the fifth consecutive year the company has done just that. Today Atmos Energy was recognized as a leading employer in the U.S. and in the utilities industry when it was named to the Forbes “America’s Best Employers” list. Key to this honor is the company’s unique culture, AtmoSpirit, which fosters innovation and engagement through the meaningful contributions of a workforce with a wide variety of skills, talents, backgrounds, and experiences that reflect the 1,400 communities they serve.

“This honor is a testament to the focus and dedication of all 5,300 employees who Make a Difference and Bring Out the Best in Others each and every day in the communities we serve,” said Matt Robbins, senior vice president of human resources for Atmos Energy. “AtmoSpirit has been the foundation of our enduring success and deeply rooted safety culture for over 25 years, and we will continue to embrace those core principles as we remain focused on our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services and to be recognized as a great employer for our teammates in the 1,400 communities we are honored to serve.”

Forbes and Statista selected “America’s Best Employers 2025” through an independent survey from a sample of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The final scores are based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

From a total of 701 large organizations with at least 5,000 employees, Atmos Energy ranks in the top 40 percent overall and eighth among all companies in the utility industry.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, a natural gas-only distributor, is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

