Magnesium Breakthrough Under Review: Does BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Work? Best Magnesium Supplements!

Albany, New York, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stress is responsible for a lot of illnesses, and contrary to what people believe, it does not enter the body out of thin air. A person becomes stressed when there is a deficiency of Magnesium in the body. In fact, Magnesium deficiency is responsible for a lot of problems such as sleeplessness and cardiovascular problems, to name a few. More than 80% of the American population is stressed, and chronic stress has been identified as one of the main reasons for death. People focus on solutions, such as meditation, vacation and spa to beat stress but eliminating magnesium deficiency is one of the main things that is known to help.









About Magnesium Breakthrough

Magnesium Breakthrough is manufactured by BiOptimizers , a company founded by Wade Lightheart and Matt Gallant. The company works with “5 World-Class Formulators” so that they can create the best formulas. It has partnered with Burch University, Sarajevo, to create a probiotics lab in Bosnia to work on creating probiotics. They also work with the best enzyme scientists and the best Chinese herbal physicians.

Magnesium Breakthrough has been manufactured to treat stress by attacking its root cause. The product is backed with studies conducted by Harvard and Yale University, to name a few. The company’s homepage has all the links giving details of the studies.

Ingredients of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

The supplement contains 7 forms of Magnesium, all necessary for a healthy inflammation and stress-free life. These are listed below:

Magnesium Chelate – Magnesium Chelate is essential for building muscles, their recovery, and good condition.

– Magnesium Chelate is essential for building muscles, their recovery, and good condition. Magnesium Citrate – Magnesium Citrate helps fight obesity. This form of Magnesium has proven to help in arterial stiffness that is found in overweight people.

– Magnesium Citrate helps fight obesity. This form of Magnesium has proven to help in arterial stiffness that is found in overweight people. Magnesium Bisglycinate – This form of Magnesium helps treat heartburn, upset stomach, excessive stomach acid, and the indigestion caused because of it.

– This form of Magnesium helps treat heartburn, upset stomach, excessive stomach acid, and the indigestion caused because of it. Magnesium Malate – This is believed to be a bioavailable form of the mineral found in tart fruits. It helps with depression, pain, and migraines.

– This is believed to be a bioavailable form of the mineral found in tart fruits. It helps with depression, pain, and migraines. Magnesium Aspartate – Magnesium Aspartate helps maintain the acid-alkali balance in the body and the cardiac rhythms. It also helps the brain-muscle connection. This form of Magnesium also helps metabolize micronutrients.

– Magnesium Aspartate helps maintain the acid-alkali balance in the body and the cardiac rhythms. It also helps the brain-muscle connection. This form of Magnesium also helps metabolize micronutrients. Magnesium Taurate – This ingredient is good for the heart.

– This ingredient is good for the heart. Magnesium Orotate – It helps in metabolic improvement and athletes prefer using it for quick muscle recovery, good performance, and energy.

– It helps in metabolic improvement and athletes prefer using it for quick muscle recovery, good performance, and energy. Rice – Rice flour is used as a carrier to ensure that the ingredients are properly absorbed.

How Does Magnesium Breakthrough Work?

The Magnesium in Magnesium Breakthrough gets absorbed in the body and starts calming down the user. It prevents stress and promotes relaxation. In fact, the ingredients in the product are responsible for more than 500 biochemical reactions. Deficiency of Magnesium causes sleeplessness, slowed metabolism, pain, low energy, and more. When a person is stressed, the mineral level starts decreasing and begins affecting digestion and memory, to name a few. It causes depression, anxiety, insomnia, and headache. With the advent of stress, there is an increase in the stress hormone cortisol and abdominal fat. Magnesium attacks the root cause of all these problems, which is stress and helps improve brain function. It reduces anxiety and eases depression—the different forms of Magnesium in the product work in different ways to fight magnesium deficiency.

Relation between Stress and Magnesium

Studies conducted show that there is a direct link between anxiety, stress, and magnesium deficiency. It is also responsible for fat, as a Yale study proves. In women, who are otherwise slender, the fat gets deposited in the abdomen and their stress cortisol levels are also high. Women with high abdominal fat are prone to mood swings and have greater stress. Greater stress means higher cortisol reactivity and this, in turn, results in more abdominal fat. It is a vicious never-ending circle.





Benefits of Magnesium Breakthrough

Here are the benefits of Magnesium Breakthrough –

Improved Heart Health – The body needs sufficient quantities of Magnesium for good heart health. The deficiency of the mineral, Magnesium, enhances inflammation, constriction of blood vessels, stress, and blood clot, which trigger cardiovascular diseases. When the amount of Magnesium in the body is in balance, all these problems are resolved, thereby reducing the risk to life.

– The body needs sufficient quantities of Magnesium for good heart health. The deficiency of the mineral, Magnesium, enhances inflammation, constriction of blood vessels, stress, and blood clot, which trigger cardiovascular diseases. When the amount of Magnesium in the body is in balance, all these problems are resolved, thereby reducing the risk to life. Improved Relaxation – Sufficient quantity of Magnesium reduces stress in the body, and when taken with B6, it has been found to be more helpful than Magnesium alone.

– Sufficient quantity of Magnesium reduces stress in the body, and when taken with B6, it has been found to be more helpful than Magnesium alone. Improves Metabolism and Insulin Function – Magnesium is essential for better functioning of insulin. Diabetics who suffer from insulin resistance are known to have Magnesium deficiency. Even when blood sugar levels are in control, the supplement is essential to maintain healthy Magnesium levels.

– Magnesium is essential for better functioning of insulin. Diabetics who suffer from insulin resistance are known to have Magnesium deficiency. Even when blood sugar levels are in control, the supplement is essential to maintain healthy Magnesium levels. Improved Muscle Recovery and Performance – It helps improve the efficiency of glucose metabolism. It also decreases muscle damage and improves muscle recovery.

– It helps improve the efficiency of glucose metabolism. It also decreases muscle damage and improves muscle recovery. Improved Sleep Quality – Balanced Magnesium levels in the body improve serum melatonin levels, which improves sleep.

– Balanced Magnesium levels in the body improve serum melatonin levels, which improves sleep. Improves Bone Strength – Magnesium is essential for bone strength. Its deficiency can lead to osteoporosis.

– Magnesium is essential for bone strength. Its deficiency can lead to osteoporosis. Improves Blood Pressure – Magnesium deficiency can cause fluctuating blood pressure. A sufficient quantity of Magnesium, among other things, decreases inflammation and helps normalize blood pressure levels.

– Magnesium deficiency can cause fluctuating blood pressure. A sufficient quantity of Magnesium, among other things, decreases inflammation and helps normalize blood pressure levels. Improves Immunity – Decreased Magnesium levels cause inflammation and decrease immunity, which can result in several diseases.

– Decreased Magnesium levels cause inflammation and decrease immunity, which can result in several diseases. Improves Mental Health and Cognitive Function – Intake of Magnesium improves cognitive function and enhances mood.

– Intake of Magnesium improves cognitive function and enhances mood. Improves Metabolism – Vitamin D is as essential for good bone health as Magnesium is. The nutrient helps activate Vitamin D, which improves bone strength. However, if there is an excess of vitamin D3, it can lead to a deficiency in Magnesium, resulting in calcium deposits.

Side Effects of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

If taken in the recommended dosage, there are no side effects. However, exceeding the dosage can result in diarrhea and stomach upset.

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough - How To Take It?

The supplement is to be taken on an empty stomach, either early morning or before bedtime. Taking it in the morning helps calm down the person in just half an hour by soothing the nervous system. Taking it at night helps the user have undisturbed sleep.









Price of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough



6 bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough are available for a price of $30 per bottle + Shipping is free within the US and Canada.

3 bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough are available for a price of $33 per bottle + Shipping is free within the US.

1 bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough is available for a price of $40. Shipping is charged on this pack.

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

The manufacturer offers a 365 day money-back guarantee if the user is dissatisfied with the results. This guarantee is unconditional for 1 whole year. The user has to inform the manufacturer of their dissatisfaction and the company will refund the entire amount minus the shipping.





Pros of Magnesium Breakthrough

Decreases stress and promotes calmness

Improves mood

Soothes the nervous system

Improves sleep cycle

Improves the process of muscle recovery after exercise

Reduces inflammation, migraines, headaches and insulin sensitivity

1 year money-back guarantee

Cons of Magnesium Breakthrough

Available for purchase only on the official website of the manufacturer

Should be taken with physician’s recommendation in case of pregnant women or people under medication

Not for people below 18 years





Real Customer Reviews

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – "Best Sleep in Years!"

By Sarah K., 38 – Verified Purchase

I’ve struggled with insomnia and restless sleep for over a decade. I’ve tried melatonin, valerian root, and other magnesium supplements, but none worked like this one. After about a week on Magnesium Breakthrough, I’m falling asleep faster and staying asleep through the night. It’s like my brain finally shuts off. Highly recommend for anyone with sleep issues !

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – "Helped My Anxiety Tremendously"

By James M., 45 – Verified Purchase

I bought this mainly for muscle cramps, but the biggest surprise has been the calming effect. I feel less wired and more grounded, especially during stressful days. My mood is more stable, and I don’t snap at little things anymore. This has become a staple in my supplement stack.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – "Great for Recovery and Focus"

By Tara L., 29 – Verified Purchase

As a personal trainer, I’m always on the lookout for supplements that actually make a difference. This one did. I recover faster from workouts, and mentally I feel sharper throughout the day. It’s not cheap, but you really do get what you pay for here. The mix of different magnesium types seems to cover all the bases.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – "Subtle But Powerful Benefits"

By Michael S., 52 – Verified Purchase

I wasn’t expecting anything dramatic, but over time I noticed my sleep, digestion, and overall stress levels all improved. No grogginess, no stomach upset—just a steady improvement across the board. It’s now part of my nightly routine, and I’ve already recommended it to friends.

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough – FAQ

How should the supplement be taken for improved sleep?

For improved sleep, Magnesium Breakthrough should be taken an hour before bedtime.





How does Magnesium Breakthrough help with stress?

Magnesium Breakthrough is a Magnesium supplement with 7 forms of Magnesium. It removes Magnesium deficiency from the body, which is the main cause of stress.





What is the per day recommended dose of Magnesium for men and women?

A man needs -400mg/day and women need -310mg/day, which is usually not available from food. Therefore, it is essential to take a Magnesium supplement so that there is no deficiency of the mineral in the body.

Is it available on Amazon and Walmart?

Yes. You can find Magnesium Breakthrough on both platforms, but prices and availability may vary. Many Reddit users recommend purchasing directly from the BiOptimizers website for freshness, discounts, and the money-back guarantee.

What do real customers say overall?

✔️ On Amazon: 4.6/5 average rating – praised for sleep, stress relief, and quality.

✔️ On Walmart: Fewer reviews, but mostly positive—especially around energy and muscle recovery.

✔️ On Reddit: Generally well-regarded in health, sleep, and biohacking subreddits, though some users point out that similar benefits might be achieved with more affordable options depending on your needs.

What is the natural source of Magnesium?

Dark chocolate, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, and avocado are rich sources of Magnesium.





What are the side effects of Magnesium Breakthrough?

Taking the recommended dosage of Magnesium Breakthrough will have no side effects. However, excess Magnesium in the body leads to diarrhea and an upset stomach.





Is this product safe for children?

No. This product is not to be taken by people below 18 years.





How many capsules are in a bottle?

Each bottle has 60 capsules.

Is BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough worth the higher price compared to regular magnesium supplements?

Reddit & Amazon users often say: Yes, especially if you're looking for more than just basic magnesium. Many users note that the seven forms of magnesium in this formula target sleep, stress, digestion, and muscle health more effectively than single-form supplements.

How long does it take to feel the effects?

According to Amazon and Walmart reviews: Most people report noticeable improvements in sleep or relaxation within 3–7 days. Others mention that benefits like reduced anxiety and better recovery take about 2–3 weeks of consistent use.

Can it help with anxiety and stress?

✔️ Reddit discussion consensus: Many users say it has helped reduce stress and calm anxiety, especially when taken in the evening. Forms like magnesium taurate and bisglycinate are frequently mentioned as contributing to the calming effect.

What’s the best time to take it?

Based on reviews across platforms: Nighttime is preferred by most, especially for those using it to support sleep or reduce nighttime anxiety. A few users on Amazon say splitting the dose (half in the morning, half at night) works better for energy and focus.

Are there any side effects?

Walmart and Amazon reviews say: Side effects are rare, but a small number of users report mild digestive upset or loose stools at first—often linked to higher magnesium citrate content. Starting with one capsule and building up can help.

What Does Magnesium Do in the Body?

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It plays a key role in energy production, muscle contraction, nerve function, and maintaining a healthy heartbeat. Magnesium supports brain health by helping regulate neurotransmitters, which influence sleep, mood, and cognitive function. It's also vital for blood sugar control and bone strength, as it helps regulate calcium and vitamin D levels. Low magnesium levels are linked to anxiety, fatigue, muscle cramps, and poor sleep. Because it impacts both the nervous and muscular systems, magnesium is often used to reduce stress, promote relaxation, and support recovery after physical activity. Despite its importance, many people don’t get enough magnesium due to modern diets lacking whole grains, leafy greens, and nuts. Supplementing with magnesium can help fill nutritional gaps, particularly for those experiencing symptoms of deficiency or under high stress.

Types of Magnesium and How to Use Each One

Different forms of magnesium offer specific benefits depending on their absorption and effect on the body:

Magnesium Citrate : Highly bioavailable; commonly used for constipation or mild laxative support.

: Highly bioavailable; commonly used for constipation or mild laxative support. Magnesium Glycinate : Bound with glycine; known for calming properties—great for anxiety, sleep, and muscle relaxation.

: Bound with glycine; known for calming properties—great for anxiety, sleep, and muscle relaxation. Magnesium Malate : Energizing; often used for fatigue or fibromyalgia.

: Energizing; often used for fatigue or fibromyalgia. Magnesium Taurate : Supports cardiovascular health and is gentle on the stomach—good for heart rhythm and blood pressure.

: Supports cardiovascular health and is gentle on the stomach—good for heart rhythm and blood pressure. Magnesium Orotate : Often used by athletes for enhanced cellular repair and heart support.

: Often used by athletes for enhanced cellular repair and heart support. Magnesium Chloride : Can be taken orally or used topically; helps with detox and muscle relaxation.

: Can be taken orally or used topically; helps with detox and muscle relaxation. Magnesium Oxide: Less bioavailable but often used for digestive issues.

Usage depends on your goals: calming forms like glycinate or taurate are best taken at night, while energizing forms like malate are ideal in the morning.

How Much Magnesium Is Required Daily?

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for magnesium varies by age and sex:

Men (ages 19–30) : 400 mg/day

: 400 mg/day Men (31+) : 420 mg/day

: 420 mg/day Women (ages 19–30) : 310 mg/day

: 310 mg/day Women (31+) : 320 mg/day

: 320 mg/day Pregnant Women: 350–400 mg/day

These amounts reflect total intake from food and supplements. Athletes, people under chronic stress, and those with certain health conditions may require more. It’s best to consult a healthcare provider to determine your ideal dosage.

Conclusion on BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Magnesium Breakthrough is a supplement manufactured by BiOptimizers that promises to reduce stress, inflammation and promote fat loss, while improving energy. All these problems are caused due to Magnesium deficiency. Magnesium Breakthrough contains 7 different forms of Magnesium, essential for optimal health. While the nutrient is available in foods naturally, people do not get sufficient quantities from food, which is why it is necessary to take the supplement so that the body has sufficient Magnesium.

Project name: BIOptimizers

BIOptimizers USA Inc

5470 Kietzke Lane Suite 300 Reno,

NV 89511

Postal code: NV 89511

Media Contact:

Full Name - Matt Gallant Company

website: magnesiumbreakthrough.com

email: support@bioptimizers.com

Ph - +1-800-719-2467

