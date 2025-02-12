TRIPLE20 Welcomes New Team Members to its Accounts Team

Triple20 exists to empower world-changing brands to win. This is a big charge - and to meet the moment - we’ve grown our Accounts team with two new additions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple20 exists to empower world-changing brands to win; we build new worlds for companies destined to change this one. This is a big change - and to meet the moment - we’ve grown our Accounts team with two new additions, Reid Sheldahl and Tom Cahill.

Reid Sheldahl is Triple20’s newest Account Associate, tasked with engaging world-changing brands and finding ways to support their organizational goals and objectives through brand activation strategies. We know what we can do to help brands with the moments that matter, and Reid will be a key part of getting in front of companies and brands out there, helping figure out what their problems are and discovering how we can be the solution.

“The best part about being in sales is that, when done well, it’s all about help over hype. I love helping prospective clients solve real-world problems and create stronger connections through the quick impact that events and experiences can have on revenue results. I'm excited to join Triple20 and play a small part in the growth of the premier name in event services, exhibit design, and end-to-end brand activation.” – Reid.

Tom Cahill will support our Accounts team as they find unique ways to build the relationships of impact and influence that world-changing brands expect from real and authentic partners. At Triple20, we are precision world-builders, so we are always focused on real solutions to active client problems. Tom will be instrumental in helping our teams identify those solutions and implement them through elite trade show experiences that delight our clients—and their teams.

“With a dynamic background in sales and marketing across industries like manufacturing, hospitality, medical device, and brand development, I am excited to amplify our client’s brand messages and create unforgettable client experiences. I am fueled by collaboration, craft, and creativity, and so naturally, I am thrilled to be part of Triple20’s mission to turn tiny screws into big ideas.” — Tom

The entire team at Triple20 is excited to have Tom and Reid join us as precision world-builders and key partners in our client’s success.

About Triple20

Triple20 is a world-building company based in Minneapolis, MN, focused on designing and building experiences, trade show displays, and events for companies big and small. Formed in 2024 after the successful merger of Display Arts and Showcraft, two of the country’s leading event and display marketing companies, Triple20 offers clients custom displays, events, installations, and experiences.

Learn more at triple20.co

