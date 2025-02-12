EPOS Direct Reduces Losses in 2024, Aims for Full-Year Profitability by 2026

EPOS Direct cuts losses in 2024, targets £50M revenue & full profitability by 2026, expanding via AI, M&A, and key payment processor partnerships.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial technology unicorn EPOS Direct has successfully reduced its losses in 2024 and is now setting its sights on achieving full-year profitability by 2026. The London-based fintech company, known for its innovative EPOS systems that empower retailers and restaurants with seamless business management solutions, reported a net loss 2024. However, the firm remains optimistic about its future trajectory.CEO Manoj Jethwa highlighted the company’s restructuring activities as a key driver behind this improvement. “Restructuring activity, including workforce reductions and the integration of AI Agents to automate several functions, has positioned us for strong profitability. By 2026, EPOS Direct will be a totally different animal—one that generates high net profits while delivering exceptional services and cutting-edge technology to its customers,” said Jethwa.Scaling for Growth and ProfitabilityJethwa emphasized the company’s focus on aggressive scaling, with a revenue target of £50 million. “What we experienced up to 2024 were sacrifices necessary to reach our ambitious goal. Now, we are laser-focused on expanding our business and maximizing our market potential.”One of the major growth milestones for EPOS Direct was its 2023 acquisition of TakeawayGenie, a company that enhances online ordering and POS processing through cloud technologies and AI-driven solutions. This strategic move has strengthened EPOS Direct’s ability to offer comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for businesses in the hospitality and retail industries.Future Growth: Mergers & Acquisitions on the HorizonWhen asked about potential mergers and acquisitions, Jethwa stated, “We are aggressively looking to acquire complementary businesses within our space. We have the funding secured through our venture partners and are actively exploring opportunities.”In addition to expansion through acquisitions, EPOS Direct continues to forge strategic alliances with top-tier payment processors, further enhancing its value proposition. The company has already secured partnerships with Worldpay, Dojo, Barclays, Elavon, and other leading financial service providers.About EPOS DirectEPOS Direct is a leading provider of EPOS systems, empowering businesses in retail and hospitality with cutting-edge technology solutions. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, EPOS Direct offers comprehensive payment processing and business management tools tailored to modern business needs.For more information, please visit www.eposdirect.co.uk or contact info@eposdirect.ai.Media Contact:Saba KumarMarketing ManagerEPOS DirectEmail: info@eposdirect.aiPhone: 08000336888

