Biodiversity Powers Major Nutrition Gains, Analysis Shows

GALIEN, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis demonstrates beneficial impacts of agricultural biodiversity on tomato soup’s nutrient density.Testing conducted by the Center for Human Nutrition Studies at Utah State University (USU) on behalf of Regenified ™ and Tomato Bliss reveals that biodiverse ingredients profoundly improve the nutrient profile of tomato soup.Building Food as Medicine: Nature's Blueprint"The path to better nutrition begins in the soil, through fundamental choices about how we grow food. The solution is simple and powerful. With whole ingredients from biodiverse, regenerative farms we create nutritious foods, naturally - without additives, artificial ingredients, or high-heat processing," says Marie Krane, co-founder of Tomato Bliss. "With biodiversity as our guide, we're proving that supporting sustainable farmers yields exceptional nutritional benefits."The USU analysis compared soup produced by Tomato Bliss to tomato soup from a leading national brand. The results show that nutrient density is significantly impacted by ingredient sourcing. Instead of using tomato puree or reconstituted tomato powder, Tomato Bliss creates its soups from a rainbow of fresh-roasted heirloom and specialty tomatoes grown on biodiverse farms. This fundamental choice - choosing agricultural diversity over industrial uniformity - creates deep summertime tomato flavor (with much less sodium) and transforms tomato soup into a nutrient powerhouse.Superior Nutritional Benefits of Tomato Soup made with Biodiverse IngredientsThe analysis found Tomato Bliss contained complete networks of nutrients, minerals, and vitamins supporting:- Brain health, including 38 times higher levels of nicotoflorin- Anti-inflammatory benefits, including 31 times higher levels of quercetin, a natural inflammation fighter- Cellular protection through diverse antioxidant networks, leading in 75% of measured compounds- Heart-healthy profile with 41% less sodium and 10% fewer calories per servingNotable Nutritional Advantages of Tomato Bliss:- Multiple antioxidants supporting liver function- Compounds supporting cardiovascular health- Elements supporting bone health- Nutrients reducing oxidative stressThe study of 158 unique compounds uncovered extraordinary findings about the impact of biodiverse ingredients. The research analyzed 15 minerals, eight vitamins, and 95 antioxidants, and shows Tomato Bliss leading in 75.3% of measured compounds, with advantages ranging from two to over 5,000 times higher than the leading brand.About Tomato BlissTomato Bliss produces small-batch, nutrient-dense foods made with roasted heirloom and specialty tomatoes. Founded in 2018 in southwest Michigan, the company sources produce from biodiverse farms and minimizes food waste. Led by Marie Krane and Monique Hypes, the company is certified women-owned. Lotus Flower Farm, home to Tomato Bliss, is certified Regenified. For more information, visit tomatobliss.com About RegenifiedRegenified is a practice and outcomes-based land verification and product certification program driving the growth of regenerative agriculture and the adoption of certified products. Regenified recognizes and certifies those who adopt regenerative practices, paving the way for a healthier planet and transparency across our food system. For more information, visit regenified.com.

