Knoxville Startup Aims to Change Hospital Alarms

MindWave Medical is partnering with Starfish medical for the goal of eliminating excess hospital noise.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindWave Medical, a startup in Knoxville TN, is excited to announce its partnership with StarFish Medical, Canada's leading full-service medical device design and development company. This collaboration aims to create an innovative patient alarm system that significantly reduces unnecessary noise in hospitals, enhancing patient care and staff efficiency.The joint effort will focus on developing a unified alarm delivery system that improves experiences for both patients and staff by:Reducing Noise: Providing targeted alarm notifications to minimize unnecessary noise and its associated consequences.Enhancing Alarm Delivery: Ensuring alarms are delivered to responsible staff via wearable devices that can verify human presence and allow staff to accept or reject responsibility.Data Capture: Recording alarm events and responses to facilitate quality management and improvement."This partnership marks a significant advancement in our mission to improve hospital alarm systems and reduce the consequences of excessive noise," said Dan Niendorff MD, Founder of MindWave Medical. "By combining our ideas with StarFish Medical's proven track record in medical device development, we are poised to set a new standard in patient care."About MindWave MedicalMindWave Medical is dedicated to improving the hospital alarm system and reducing the consequences of excessive noise. Their vision is a quiet, and unified alarm delivery system that enhances experiences for both patients and staff.About StarFish MedicalStarFish Medical is Canada's leading medical device design, development, and manufacturing company. They partner with innovative companies to create breakthrough products that improve health and save lives.

