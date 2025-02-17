iDream Interactive Unveils 'Runeborn': A Dark Fantasy Roguelike Deckbuilder at Steam Next Fest

Runeborn Keyart

We are celebrating our demo at Steam Next Fest, which includes our most significant update yet - an improved tutorial, big win banners and five new trinkets.

We set out to break the traditional slots mold and create a game that combines the thrill of deckbuilding with skill-based gameplay. Runeborn gives players control over the randomness” — Jacob Duhaime

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building upon a decade of experience in crafting engaging slot and puzzle games for the world's largest slot companies, iDream Interactive launches its next venture in the PC game market with the introduction of Runeborn, a dark fantasy roguelike deckbuilder. This innovative title is set to debut at Steam Next Fest, offering players a unique blend of deckbuilding and slot-machine-like mechanics. This marks a major milestone for the studio as it ventures into the roguelike gaming space.A dark fantasy adventure like no other, Runeborn invites players to craft a unique runebook, manipulate magical runes, and unleash devastating damage in their quest to cleanse a corrupted world. The game combines deckbuilding with a deconstructed slot-machine-inspired mechanic, offering players unparalleled control over their strategy. With over 150 Trinkets, Scrolls, Gems, Amulets, and Auras to collect and synergize, no two runs will ever feel the same. The game’s dark, grungy comic book art style has already garnered significant attention among early testers.Founder’s Vision “Runeborn is an ode to the last 10 years we’ve spent developing free-to-play slots and puzzle games,” said Jacob Duhaime, founder and CEO of iDream Interactive. “We set out to break the traditional slots mold and create a game that combines the thrill of deckbuilding with skill-based gameplay. Runeborn gives players control over the randomness—a concept inspired by the likes of Balatro and Luck Be a Landlord. This game is the culmination of years of iteration and passion, and we’re beyond excited to share it with the world.”What Gamers Are SayingEarly adopters and influencers are already raving about the game’s captivating nature. One player described it as “having that Balatro feeling of ‘just one more try.’” Another shared, “From the very first moments, I was hooked. Hours flew by, and I felt like I had only scratched the surface.” With its fresh take on the slot machine genre, the game wins over players and keeps them returning for more.What’s in Store for Runeborn’ersPlayers can expect a gaming experience like none-other, including:- Dynamic Enemies & Bosses: Each encounter brings new challenges and opportunities to test your strategies.- Progression Through Enemy Selection: Players can tailor their experience by choosing which enemies to face.- Multiple Shop Types: Explore and strategize with various shop offerings to enhance your build.- Striking Dark Fantasy Art: A grungy, comic book-inspired aesthetic that’s already a standout feature.- Endless Replayability: Synergize a wide array of collectibles and adapt your strategy to new challenges every round.Try It Now! - A free demo of Runeborn is currently available on Steam, giving players a sneak peek at the innovative mechanics and immersive world. You can also access the Runeborn Media Kit via this press release on our website, which includes the Runeborn Teaser trailers and screenshots.About iDream InteractiveiDream Interactive is an indie game development studio dedicated to creating captivating games enjoyed by millions worldwide. Our passionate and multifaceted team thrives on delivering mind-blowing gaming experiences. At iDream Interactive, we are committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and look forward to sharing Runeborn with the gaming community.For more information about iDream, visit https://www.idreaminteractive.com or visit our dedicated game website: https://runeborn.com/

Runeborn Demo Patch Notes (0.3.1) - Steam Next Fest

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.