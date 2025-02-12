Janet Walker, Screenwriter, Director, Producer, Launches HL Productions

HL Productions Logo Slate of Projects Unveiled at the European Film Market.

Janet Walker, award-winning screenwriter, director, and producer, launches HL Productions, which will co-produce her slate of film and episodic properties.

HL Productions seemed like a natural progression as I could incorporate the visually recognized logo from Haute-Lifestyle.com, and I needed a production house to co-produce my slate” — Janet Walker

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Walker, award-winning screenwriter, director, producer, publisher, and owner of the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, Haute-Lifestyle.com, has launched HL Productions, which will co-produce her slate of film and episodic properties.

“HL Productions seemed like a natural progression as I could incorporate the well-known logo from Haute-Lifestyle.com, which has global visual recognition, and needed to add a production house to co-produce my slate of properties,” Ms. Walker said.

Her slate of properties has recently undergone a transformation delivering Key Art assets for all projects, including HL Productions. Her filmography, with can be seen on FilmFreeway, by accessing this link, https://filmfreeway.com/JanetWalker and on IMDB, by accessing this link, imdb.me/JanetWalker1.

Three unscripted television series tap the current global trends, including true crime with “Justice Watch,” an unscripted case-by-case investigation of cold crimes, that tries to provide answers on the missing and comfort to the living; “Rape, Religion, Wall Street, and Money,” a survival story that exposes the depths the powerful will go to cover their criminal enterprise, and delicious ‘cue delights, with “The Big Cue Country Road Trip,” a barbeque extravaganza highlighting barbeque joints anywhere, and everywhere.

“My screenplays imitate life with cinematic value added. Obviously, these are not true stories. However, I did live and work in Manhattan, and experienced victimization and severe repercussions for seeking justice which became a source of inspiration. The screenplays are my way of exposing the individuals for the heinous criminal actions and the system for its coverup,” Ms. Walker recently said in an interview with WildFilmaker Magazine.

Ms. Walker’s five screenplays, “The Six Sides of Truth,” “The Wednesday Killer,” “The Manhattan Project,” “The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” and “Project 13: The Last Day” have received a total of 120 awards and selections.

“The Six Sides of Truth,” tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her.

“The Wednesday Killer,” a riveting, race against-time, crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

“The Manhattan Project,” a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team work to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan’s legal system.

“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again

“Project 13: The Last Day,” a gripping, white-knuckle, sci-fi action drama, follows the Braverman family in a post-apocalyptic world as they seek to reunite with their loved ones after a bioweapon is released resulting in anarchy and lawlessness while government searches for a solution.

About Haute-Lifestyle.com

Haute-Lifestyle.com, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties, are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news and political coverage for over a decade and remains committed to informing readers with the Beltway Insider, a weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the beltway.

Across the nine sections and 44 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle.com brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat with coverage in crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, The Arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world’s geopolitical scene.

HL Productions

HL Productions is the production house formed by Janet Walker to serve as the co-production on her slate of all her film and episodic properties. Find us at HL Productions.

